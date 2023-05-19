Plane Passenger Putting Her 'Gross Bare Feet' on Tray Horrifies Internet

A man has criticized a fellow airplane passenger for their flight etiquette after the person sitting next to them put their bare feet on the tray table.

"My reaction was sheer surprise at the absurdity," Luka from Washington told Newsweek. Flying from Seattle to Orange County, he was in complete shock when he looked to his right to see the bare feet draped over the tray table. He then took a picture.

"Regrettably, I didn't speak up just because even if it was gross misconduct, flight attendants did pass by and didn't do anything about it," said Luka. "I figured it wasn't worth addressing at that point."

A picture of the woman's bare feet on the tray table, taken by Luka, a passenger on a flight from Seattle to Orange County. He told Newsweek that he was shocked by her actions. ErmineOfMight/Reddit

Debates about what is and isn't acceptable behavior on an airplane often become topics of conversation. These range from passengers who recline their seats without thinking of others to arguments over who the armrest belongs to.

A flight attendant revealed in 2021 the top five things you shouldn't do on an airplane, be it for the benefit of etiquette or safety.

Following the flight, Luka posted the picture of the other passenger's feet on Reddit's r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, where it has received over 36,000 upvotes and more than 4,000 comments. "I shared it because it was exactly that—mildly infuriating," Luka said.

In the thousands of comments, others shared their frustration at seeing the passenger behavior. "It's time for humanity to end, it was okay while it lasted y'all," wrote one commenter. Another posted: "Feet dirty as hell too. The audacity is wild."

Others were stunned and posted that they had never seen anything like this before. One Reddit user wrote: "People do this!?" And another replied: "I have never seen that! That is disgusting what the hell is wrong with people???"

"Some of the comments said they've flown for years and never [seen this before]; others posted their own photos of people who did the same," said Luka.

"I wasn't expecting it to blow up like this," he added. "I had a good laugh about it with colleagues the next day, and they say she deserves the flack."

Some commenters were also quick to point out that the poster himself had his foot up on the seat.

"You also have your shoes off and up on your seat. But at least it's on YOUR seat and no one's next to you," read one reply. "But BOTH OF YOU need to put your damn shoes on."

In response to this, Luka did understand but remained sure that his behavior was not nearly as noteworthy. "True, but at least I actually tried to stay in my own seat," he wrote. "I would never in my right mind put my gross bare feet on a tray table where people eat."