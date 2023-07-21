Woman Refusing To Swap Plane Seats for Child To Sit With Family Praised

A video of a plane passenger who declined to give her seat to a child has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was shared a day ago by @lifewithdrsabra, a TikTok user based in Seattle, and had 2.4 million views at the time of writing.

A message overlaid on the video reads: "POV [point of view]: Flight agent asks me if I want to give up my 1A seat so a child sits with their family." The footage shows a smiling woman sitting with her legs stretched out in what appears to be a business class seat on a plane.

A caption shared with the post says: "That's a no from me dawg, would you have given up your seat? Also they ended up finding a solution so no, i am not a terrible human being. Also the child was like 13."

When TikTok user K questioned why this would be an issue since "there would be no one to sit next to" in a business class seat, the poster replied: "It's still right across the aisle from someone."

While not every kid may need to be seated next to their parents on a flight, children can be prone to safety hazards on a plane.

An October 2019 study published in the Pediatric Emergency Care journal found that pediatric in-flight injuries are "relatively infrequent" but "not negligible."

The study, which looked at 114,222 in-flight medical events reported from January 2009 to January 2014, found that 10.7 percent of cases (12,226) involved children.

Examples of injuries included "burns, contusions, and lacerations from falls in unrestrained lap infants; fallen objects from the overhead bin; and trauma to extremities by the service cart or aisle traffic.

"Children occupying aisle seats are vulnerable to injury from fallen objects, aisle traffic, and burns from mishandled hot items," the study said .

The latest post comes as air travel steadily returns to pre-pandemic levels, with total passenger traffic globally reported to be at nearly 85 percent of January 2019 levels, according to a March 2023 report by the International Air Transport Association.

Several TikTok users praised the original poster's refusal to move from her seat.

Lily said: "Good for you! If they wanted their kid next to them they should've booked adjacent seats."

Bhavik Upadhyaya said: "Never switch unless it is an upgrade. Others' poor planning is not your fault." The original poster replied: "Others as in airlines in this instance not parents* yes."

User working4theplanet wrote: "I can't even bring myself to ask someone to please get up so that I can use the loo, but there are literally people out there who ask to trade seats?"

Jokkebeast questioned: "I wonder if some families actually on purpose buy the cheapest tickets, to plan to ask someone for their seat 'i got kids, [please] move.'"

Justin Willcocks said: "Worst part is the kid is usually like 12 and perfectly capable of being on their own for the flight."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

