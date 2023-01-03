Player Tackled by Damar Hamlin Defended by Fans: 'This Wasn't Your Fault'

Football fans showed support for Tee Higgins, the Cincinnati Bengals player who was tackled by Damar Hamlin before the Buffalo Bills player collapsed during Monday night's NFL game.

The football community was shaken after Hamlin, the 24-year-old Bills defensive back, collapsed after tackling Higgins. Hamlin stood up before falling to the ground, prompting an emergency response.

Medical personnel administered CPR, and Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition. The NFL eventually postponed the game.

Following the incident, many football fans took to social media with support and wishes of recovery for Hamlin. Higgins tweeted: "My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I'm praying that you pull through bro."

Others offered their support for Higgins, urging him not to blame himself for the incident.

"Dear Tee Higgins, You are loved. You are so loved. You are important. You are not to blame," tweeted Fox Sports digital producer Jake List. "You are so much more than a game, you are a human being. You are a son and you are a beloved family member of Who Dey Nation. Please stay strong."

Dear Tee Higgins,



Twitter account @_MLFootbal tweeted: "Continue to pray for the mental and emotional state of Tee Higgins. He is probably taking the blame for what happened to Damar Hamlin last night. I just hope his teammates and family are in his ear telling him that he did nothing wrong."

"PLEASE wrap your arms around @teehiggins5 right now as well. This isn't your fault, my man. We play a violent game with risk at ALL levels. God has control. Always has. I'm praying for your heart right now boss," tweeted Terrance Dennis, assistant football coach at Avila University.

"I truly hope that nobody in their right mind would put any blame on Tee Higgins. It's a horrible situation and I pray for Damar, Tee, and everyone else involved," podcast host Jen Mills tweeted.

Fans continue awaiting an update on Hamlin's condition Tuesday. Hamlin's friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney provided an update on Hamlin via Twitter on Monday night.

"Update on Damar: His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them," Rooney tweeted.

Following the injury, social media users spread the link for Hamlin's community fund, the The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. The fund received nearly $4 million in donations just before noon Tuesday.

