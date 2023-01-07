Playful Kitten Skittles, Who Loves Watching Birds, Wins Pet of the Week

This week we've been diving into research on the smartest dog breeds and laughing at a ginger cat's reaction to being woken from a nap, but we've also had some great pet pictures from readers.

The first Newsweek Pet of the Week of 2023 is here. And remember, if you think your pet could be part of our Pet of the Week lineup, scroll to the end to find out how to get involved.

This Week's Winner

Our Pet of the Week is Skittles the cat, who lives in Lyndhurst, New Jersey, with the Patel family.

Adopted from an animal shelter in September 2020 when he was just 5 months old, Skittles loves watching the birds from the balcony and sometimes even chases them.

Owner Kruti Patel told Newsweek, "My favorite thing about him is how extremely playful he is. Whether we're playing with him or he's enjoying time all by himself, his playfulness is so cute and entertaining."

Now 3, Skittles can often be found sitting on the kitchen island watching Mom make dinner, sitting on a windowsill and watching the world go by, and running around with the zoomies (wild running).

"We're a happy family," said Patel.

The Finalists

Of course, we can never have just one favorite pet for the week. This week, our runners-up are both feline and canine companions.

First up is 3-year-old Lulabelle. Lovingly known as Lulu, the bichon and shih tzu mix lives in Illinois with owner Patricia Rinehart.

"She definitely looks more like a bichon now—she lost her black and brown spots as she grew out of the puppy phase," Rinehart said. "She loves her toys—especially her Lambie-pie."

Our next finalist this week is Sukey, a goldendoodle and blue heeler mix.

Sukey was rescued in January 2021 after owner Victor Weisbeker, who lives in Hendersonville, North Carolina, lost his 13-year-old coonhound.

"She was 3 months old when I saw her on Petfinder. Her face brought a smile to mine," Weisbeker said. "I knew I had to have her. She rescued me as much as I rescued her during the pandemic."

Sukey's favorite thing is to visit the dog park. Weisbeker says he loves her playful nature. "When I'm sitting on my butt, she'll bring a toy to me so she can chase it," he said.

Last but certainly not least is tabby cat Mikey, who lives in South Bay, California, with owner Cheri Casale.

Adopted from a local vet, 14-year-old Mikey is showing no signs of slowing down despite his age.

"His favorite things are little crinkles and bows. He shoots them into the air, then chases them down. Of course, they always end up under the couch," Casale said. "He loves to sit on my lap while I watch TV and actually watches it with me. Sometimes I need to get up but stay because he's so comfortable."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.