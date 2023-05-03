Children in any conflict are the most vulnerable. Put simply, they are defenseless and there is nearly nothing they can do to improve their circumstances on their own. These children always need care, support, and hope that things will get better—especially as they lose their parents to war and Russia targets them for kidnapping.

One little girl with glasses from Kharkiv stood out in my recent memory. As I sat with her at an orphanage near Lviv, she told me about her several-day journey by bus, train, and minibus to get there. She was very relieved and happy to find shelter here in Poland.

Looking at the conditions in the orphanage, there was no luxury at all. The simple safety of four unscorched walls and a bit of warmth proved enough to make her happy. Tears welled up in my eyes.

When the moment came for me to get up and leave, she not-so-gently asked me to stay with her for a while longer. She grabbed my elbow. She begged me for my continued company. My heart broke.

A Ukrainian woman carries her child as they get off a train from Zaporizhzhia at Przemysl train station on Sept. 30, 2022, in Przemysl, Poland. Omar Marques/Getty Images

Looking at defenseless and innocent children, every normal person should feel the need to help them—not just those of us who call themselves neighbors to Ukraine. For me, as a district governor of Rotary International in Poland, the impulse to help children is something very natural and unconditional. Their smiles—the joy on their faces—that brings me joy.

But we cannot do this alone—and we are not.

Every week or so, I speak with four inspiring Americans. Four individuals half a world away who saw what was happening in our corner of the globe and decided to help. They, too, understand the fundamental truth that children need our help. Still, they never presumed to understand how those needs take shape. So, they asked, "How can we help?" And we answered. And continue to adjust the answer to respond to changing needs.

Their nonprofit, Common Man for Ukraine, has raised and fully distributed $2.6 million so far. Together, as volunteers, we use the money wisely on programs that work for the children. Their funds led to the delivery of more than 750 tons of food, 10,000 sleeping bags, hundreds of generators, warm clothes, books, and more to more than 100 orphanages and safe houses in Ukraine.

As if that weren't enough, they join us in leading these deliveries; memorably, dressing as Santa during our Christmas Convoy. We entered a chilly day room of the local school and—using flashlights as our only source of light—met the children. Their warmth melted not only any remaining snow but also our hearts and the tears just started flowing uncontrollably.

Later this week, I will meet my Common Man for Ukraine friends in person once again, as they return to lead another humanitarian aid delivery. Yet again, our volunteers will deliver food and critical relief supplies, while funding professional trauma counseling services for the kids who have been dealt the most difficult hand life has to offer. This will be my American partners' fifth relief visit to the orphanages, but it won't be their last.

To Americans, I will say only one thing: By helping Ukraine, you are doing a great thing. Whether you come yourself—as our new friends from New Hampshire have done—or your donation travels here for you, you are saving lives, improving children's health, and giving these kids hope for a better tomorrow. You prove that there are still good people in the world. Your help and support are invaluable and still much needed.

There are far too many children like the little girl with glasses from Kharkiv. Help us help as many as we can. For as long as we can.

Piotr Jankowski is a district governor of Rotary International District 2231 in Poland. He partners with U.S.-based nonprofit CommonManForUkraine.org to deliver relief to Ukrainian orphans and displaced children.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.