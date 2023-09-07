PointsBet Promo Code: Bet $50, Get Official NFL Jersey of Your Choice

PointsBet promo code
Our PointsBet promo code offer unlocks the chance to bet $50 on any NFL game like Lions-Chiefs, and get a $150 Fanatics credit for an official NFL jersey. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

NFL Week 1 action kicks off with a tremendous matchup between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. New players who sign up for the latest PointsBet promo code offer will earn a $150 Fanatics bonus for any NFL jersey.

PointsBet NFL JERSEY OF YOUR CHOICE WITH $50 WAGER
States: CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

New players who register for an account via our links will apply our PointsBet promo code instantly. This will unlock a $150 credit for Fanatics that you can use to secure the NFL jersey of your choice with a $50+ wager on any NFL Week 1 game.

The first game of Week 1 features a pair of teams that are favored to win their respective divisions. Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions could certainly take advantage of an NFC North division that no longer includes Aaron Rodgers, who moved from the Packers to the Jets in the off-season. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are the favorite to win the Super Bowl. MVP favorite Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid will look to add even more hardware to their trophy case this season.

Register for this PointsBet promo code offer to secure up a $150 Fanatics credit for the NFL jersey of your choice when you wager $50+ on any Week 1 game.

PointsBet Promo Code: Bet $50, Get Official NFL Jersey of Your Choice

PointsBet's new user promo is truly a unique one. In fact, the structure of this offer is unlike any other in the legal online sports betting industry. New players who sign up for an account can get a $150 Fanatics credit, which can be used for purchasing the NFL jersey of your choice.

If you were to sign up ahead of Lions-Chiefs, you would need to wager $50 or more on that matchup or another NFL Week 1 game. Regardless of how that wager settles, you will receive a $150 Fanatics credit. Once you receive the credit, you'll be able to apply it to your cart when purchasing the NFL jersey of your choice. Plus, if your bet wins, you'll get back your wager along with a cash profit.

Register for This PointsBet Promo Code Offer

Prospective players who want to get the NFL jersey of their choice can do so by registering for an account. Complete the instructions below to get in on the action with PointsBet:

PointsBet Promo Code for NFL Week 1Get the NFL Jersey of Your Choice With a $50+ NFL Week 1 Wager
Sign-Up Process
  1. Register for a PointsBet account
  2. Input your full legal name, date of birth, phone number and address
  3. Provide your email address and create a new password
  4. Select a deposit method like online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal
  5. Add $50+ to your account
  6. Bet $50 or more on any NFL Week 1 game
States with BetMGMCO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 7, 2023

After your first bet processes, you will receive a code for use on Fanatics. This will unlock the $150 bonus, which you can use to purchase an NFL jersey. If your bet wins, you'll also earn a cash profit in the PointsBet app.

More In-App Promos

Part of what's made PointsBet such an intriguing app is the wide variety of in-app promos. This includes a partial cash-out option for qualifying wagers. With this offer, you can essentially pull winnings out in real-time and leave the rest in until the end of the game. On the other hand, you can save some of your stake in a bet that's losing.

Another popular feature is the same-game parlay combo. Building a SGPC consists of combining more than one same-game parlay into a single bet. You can also add single legs from another game as part of this offer.

Sign up for this PointsBet promo code offer to a $150 Fanatics credit for an NFL jersey with a $50+ wager on any NFL Week 1 game.

PointsBet NFL JERSEY OF YOUR CHOICE WITH $50 WAGER
States: CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

New customers only. Must be 21+ and present in CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/MD/MI/NJ/PA/NY/PA/VA/WV. Offer not available all states. Your first bet must bet $50+ cash with odds of -500 or longer to qualify. Promotional credit redeemable only via fanatics.com. Add'l T&Cs apply. See the PointsBet promos page. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/MD/NJ/PA/WV) OR VIST MDGAMBLINGHELPLINE.ORG (MD). Call 1-800-BETS OFF (IA); CALL 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Call 1-800-522 -4700 (KS); CALL 1-800-270-7117 (MI); CALL 1-877-8-HOPENY/TEXT HOPENY (467369) (NY); CALL 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now

Top stories

U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC