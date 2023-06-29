Poisoned Sea Lions Have Seizures, Attack Surfers in California

Poisoned sea lions are having seizures and are reportedly attacking surfers in California.

Surfers have been bitten, hit and bumped by the creatures while out in the water in Southern California on several occasions.

One sea lion in particular has been responsible for several attacks near Dana Strands Beach in Orange County in recent days, KTLA reported.

These aggressive sea lions are likely acting in such a way after becoming sick as a result of toxic algal blooms. The harmful algae is multiplying all along the Southern California coast and thousands of dead marine mammals have been washing ashore as a result.

A stock photo shows a sea lion on a rock. Sea lions in California have been biting surfers after becoming sick from algal blooms. Radics Zoltan/Getty

Alissa Deming of the Pacific Marine Mammal Center—which has been working to rescue animals affected by the algal bloom—told KTLA that sea lions biting and attacking surfers are probably suffering seizures.

As a result, they will be "completely unaware of their surroundings" and "erratically swimming."

The algae bloom causing this is known as Pseudo-nitzschia. It produces a neurotoxin called domoic acid that when ingested can cause severe health effects.

Blooms usually occur when there are increased temperatures and nutrients in the ocean. They also thrive when there is a lot more light than usual.

While it is normal for the California coast to witness seasonal algal blooms, their spread depends on ocean conditions, and this year is proving particularly bad for wildlife.

The neurotoxin can directly affect the brain which causes seizures. This can cause sea lions to become extremely "hyperactive, confused and disoriented," Deming told KTLA.

Nearly a week ago, the Pacific Marine Mammal Center said in a Facebook update that they were "currently rescuing and caring for an unusually high number of patients suffering from domoic acid toxicosis."

One such patient was a sea lion named Merrik, who suffered seizures after being rescued. He was subsequently treated with anti-seizure medications and fluids.

The center has warned the public not to approach any wildlife on beaches, as many animals are stranding as a result of the sickness.

"These animals can bite which can result in serious bodily harm. It is critical to keep both people and pets away from these distressed animals," the Pacific Marine Mammal Center said.

There have been an increased number of algal blooms worldwide. Scientists have put this largely down to climate change.

As global water temperatures increase, so does the number of these blooms.

Humans are not affected by this particular algal bloom unless they eat it. For example, shellfish may be infected with the toxins, which if eaten can cause Amnesic Shellfish Poisoning in humans.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about algal blooms? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.