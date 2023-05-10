Russian Missile Was Fired into Poland: Report

A Russian missile has been found in a forest in Poland, according to local media outlets.

The munition was reportedly discovered near the city of Zamosc, which is hundreds of miles from the country's borders with Ukraine, Belarus and the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.

Polish broadcaster RMF FM reported on Wednesday that the Polish Air Force's Institute of Technology said that the object was a Russian CH-55 missile.

Poland, which is a member of NATO, has been on alert over the war in neighboring Ukraine, which it has been giving military support to against Russian aggression.

The prospect that the war could spill over into the alliance was spiked when two people were killed near the Polish border in November by what Warsaw concluded was a misfired Ukrainian air defense missile.

Newsweek has contacted the Polish foreign ministry for further comment.

This is a developing story.