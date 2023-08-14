World

Poland Detains Russian 'Spies' Accused of Spreading 'Wagner Propaganda'

World Russia-Ukraine War Russia Ukraine War

Polish authorities have detained two Russian citizens who are accused of spreading "propaganda" related to the Wagner Group, the paramilitary outfit headed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, which was involved in an uprising against the Kremlin in June.

The two Russian citizens who "distributed propaganda materials of Wagner [private military companies]" in Krakow and Warsaw were detained by employees of the Polish Internal Security Agency, the interior minster, Mariusz Kaminski, announced in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

Members of Wagner Group
Members of Wagner Group look from a military vehicle with the sign read as "Brother" in Rostov-on-Don late on June 24, 2023. Polish authorities have detained two Russian citizens who are accused of spreading "propaganda" related to the Wagner Group. ROMAN ROMOKHOV/AFP/Getty Images

There have been at least 18 arrests of suspected Russian operatives in Poland in recent months.

Newsweek has contacted Russia's Foreign Ministry via email for comment.

Kaminski said the pair face charges of espionage, adding that he will provide more information on the matter later.

Russia's state-run news agency Tass on Monday, citing the press service of Kaminski, identified the two detainees as "Aleksey T. and Andrey G."

This is a developing story and it will be updated when further information becomes available.

