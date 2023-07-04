Internet Obsessed With Giant Dog That Looks Like a 'Polar Bear'

All dogs need care and the bigger the dog, the more care they may need to train them so society doesn't mistreat them. They might require more grooming or a special diet, or they may need a considerable amount of space to exercise.

The Old English Sheepdog is one of the bigger breeds around, and can stand at around 22 inches at the shoulder. TikTok user Alexa Williams recently documented what life is like with these gentle giants in a video with over 472,000 views.

"He doesn't realize how big he is I don't think. He still has his puppy mannerisms but just 10x the size! It's like having a polar bear walking around the house," Williams, 21, from Leeds, England, told Newsweek.

"He's about 90lbs," continued Williams. "But he's the most caring dog in the world. You could just sniff your nose and he'll come running up to you with loads of kisses because he thinks you're crying or upset! He's also mental. He has his moments of pure madness but we love him for that! It's like having another human in the house!"

Alexa Louise Williams and her Old English Sheepdog, Bobbie Williams Courtesy of Alexa Louise Williams

In the video, Old English Sheepdog Bobbie Williams, 2, can be seen having fun with Williams, trying to sit on chairs he doesn't fit in, towering over her for cuddles and zooming around his sizable backyard.

"This is what its like to live with a polar bear guys," reads the caption.

"The response Bobbie gets in public is crazy," said Williams. "People from all generations will just run up to him. They have no fear even with his size as you can just tell he's a loving dog and just wants to have constant attention!"

Described by the American Kennel Club (AKC) as one of "the truly iconic dogs of the British Isles," the breed was "mostly likely developed in the west of England, in the counties of Devon and Somerset and the Duchy of Cornwall."

Despite the name, the breed was originally used to drove cattle from the markets to the cities.

"Beneath the Old English Sheepdog's profuse double coat is a muscular and compact drover, with plenty of bone and a big rump, standing 21 or 22 inches at the shoulder," the AKC writes on its website, adding that the breed's eyes are "dark brown, or blue, or one of each."

"I'd say people are only scared of him because of his size. Like I said he is HUGE. So it can be daunting at first but eventually, you do get used to him," said Williams, who revealed Bobbie does have his quirks. "We've had to make sure there are no TV remotes that he can access as he LOVES to find them and chew them up! The amount of TV remotes we've got through is ridiculous."

They are an intelligent breed and have a large square skull, "giving plenty of room for brain power," the AKC said.

The AKC notes that the breeds moves "with a bear-like shuffle" and are "famous for their nimbleness." The dog registry advises regular exercise "for these strong, able-bodied workers" but also notes the breed has "many fine housedog qualities," which include intelligence, courage and kindliness.

Williams offered her top three tips for handling a large dog:

"Just play with them constantly, and give them all the love you can as that's what makes them happy!

"Lots of big walks—luckily we live next to a huge amount of fields and woodland walks so he's very spoiled!

"And lastly to be patient with them—they don't mean any harm and just need to learn!"

Users on TikTok loved the giant dog.

"That's one happy dog," said one user.

"Omg I have one and she's the best thing!!! Best breed of dog," commented another.

"You two together genuinely look like a story book about a little girl and her doggy," said a third user.

"I have an OES puppy and he's called Bear, they are the best dogs in the world," commented one user.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.