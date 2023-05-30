Police Arrest 11-Year-Old Boy in String of Armed Robberies

An 11-year-old boy was arrested and charged in connection with a recent string of armed robberies.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, D.C., on Saturday arrested the child they believe to be responsible for three incidents last week. While all of the robberies occurred in the northwest area, the suspect reportedly lives in a northeast neighborhood. He is charged with armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, and robbery by means of inducing fear.

On May 21, officers responded to a call at about 2:45 p.m. local time reporting a robbery near the 700 block of Lamont Street in the northwest part of the city, according to WJLA. The victim explained that they were approached by an individual who demanded they hand over unspecified belongings and then brandished a firearm when they refused to comply. After the victim handed over their items at gunpoint, the robber fled.

On May 24 at about 2:40 p.m. local time, officers responded to another call in the northwest area, near the 700 block of Irving Street. Two victims at the scene explained that they were approached by an individual while riding bicycles. The suspect pushed one of them off and rode away on the bicycle, brandishing a firearm while fleeing.

At about 6:45 p.m. local time the same day, police received another report of a robbery in the northwest area, near the 400 block of Luray Place. A victim had been approached by a suspect on a bicycle who demanded they hand over their property. As they did so, the suspect allegedly reached into a fanny pack in a gesture to suggest that they were armed. The victim complied and fled the scene, while the suspect rode away with the stolen goods.

All three incidents in which the 11-year-old is accused remain under investigation. Anyone with information relevant to the cases is encouraged to reach out to the MPD at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

A similar string of robberies allegedly carried out by juvenile suspects was reported in Washington on the night of January 29. At least three of the four incidents were reported in the Dupont Circle neighborhood close to LGBTQ+ bars, though it is unclear if the proximity was a factor. Two 16-year-old boys and one 15-year-old boy were caught after officers canvassed the area around "nearby Metro stations." A handgun was found in the possession of one of the teens during a search.