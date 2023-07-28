Police Chief 'Appalled' Carlee Russell Charges Aren't More Severe

Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said he was appalled that the charges filed against Carlee Russell on Friday weren't more severe.

Russell, 25, went missing on July 13 after she called 911 to report a male toddler walking alone on the side of Interstate 459 in Hoover, Alabama. When law enforcement arrived at her vehicle minutes later, she had disappeared. Officials launched a search for the woman, and volunteers came out in droves to help.

Two days later, Russell returned home on foot and alleged that two people had kidnapped her when she approached the toddler. Her allegations spurred fears that a kidnapper using a child as bait was still on the loose.

On Monday, Russell admitted that she had staged the kidnapping and asked for forgiveness.

On Friday, the Hoover Police Department obtained warrants for her arrest, and Russell turned herself in. She was charged with false reporting to law enforcement and falsely reporting an incident, both misdemeanors. Each charge carries a maximum one-year jail sentence and a $6,000 fine upon conviction. Russell was released on $2,000 bond.

Carlee Russell was arrested on Friday in Hoover, Alabama, after she admitted that she staged her kidnapping. Courtesy of Hoover Police Department

"I know many are shocked and appalled that Miss Russell is only being charged with two misdemeanors despite all the panic and disruption her actions caused," Derzis said during a press conference on Friday. "Let me assure you, I, too, share the same frustration. But existing laws only allow the charges that were filed to be filed."

The police department presented the case to Jefferson County District Attorney Lynneice Washington, who after conferring with a circuit court, referred the case back to municipal court.

Derzis said he would be contacting state legislators to urge them to examine the law and add an enhancement to the current legislation to make charges more severe for those who falsely report a kidnapping or other violent crimes. He added that the police department requested help from state Attorney General Steve Marshall because of the attention the case has garnered.

"We don't see this as a victimless crime," Marshall said during the press conference. "There are significant hours spent, resources expended as a result of this investigation."

Marshall said that his office would continue to monitor the investigation to determine if additional charges needed to be brought against Russell.

Members of the public first posed the idea that Russell had staged her kidnapping when investigation updates from police remained vague and failed to mention a kidnapper.

As authorities investigated, concerning details came to light. Russell had conducted internet searches related to Amber Alerts in the days leading up to her disappearance and had searched for one-way bus tickets from Birmingham, Alabama, to Nashville, Tennessee. There also were several red flags in the statements she provided to police.

The news that Russell staged her kidnapping outraged the public, and she asked for forgiveness in a statement shared through her attorney, Emory Anthony, on Monday.

"My client apologizes for her actions to this community, volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies as well," part of the statement said. "As to her friends and family, we ask for your prayers for Carlee as she addresses her issues and attempts to move forward understanding that she made a mistake in this matter. Carlee, again, asks for your forgiveness and prayers."

Newsweek reached out to Anthony's office by phone for comment.