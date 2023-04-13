Police Chief Charged With Sexually Assaulting Multiple Women

A New Jersey police chief has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted multiple women over several years.

The New Jersey Attorney General's office said Manville police chief Thomas Herbst, 55, was subject to a criminal complaint.

Herbst, of Bridgewater, just southwest of Newark, was put on paid administrative leave following his arrest on the morning of Wednesday, April 12.

The police chief faces two counts of sexual assault, two counts of official misconduct, one count of a pattern of official misconduct, and one count of criminal sexual contact.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said: "The defendant, in this case, is accused of using his position of power, authority, and leadership, to force subordinates to engage in sexual acts against their will—I can think of no greater betrayal to the badge than to use one's power to harm those you are supposed to protect.

"Police officers swear an oath to protect the public, but their Chiefs are expected to protect all those in their charge—to keep safe not only the public but also to ensure the safety of the members of their own department.

"The alleged conduct of this defendant hurt his victims in unimaginable ways. We intend to hold the defendant accountable for the harm he did to the victims in this case.

"Letting such conduct go unchecked would be a miscarriage of justice for these women, but also for every female officer and public employee who feels unsafe in an environment where predatory sexual misconduct is normalized or condoned."

According to the New Jersey Coalition Against Sexual Assault, there were more than 1.8 million survivors of sexual violence living in the Garden State in 2018. It estimates that the number amounts to nearly 20 percent of New Jersey's population.

Herbst, who joined the Manville Police Department (MPD) in 1991, is alleged to have displayed sexually predatory behavior towards at least three women, according to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.

He allegedly groped, exposed himself to, sexually harassed, and sexually assaulted an employee who directly reported to him in a series of reported incidents between 2008 and 2021.

The alleged attacks happened while he and the victim were on duty and took place at numerous locations at the police headquarters.

In one instance, Herbst is alleged to have called the victim into his office and said she could leave early. He then stood next to the chair she was sitting on, preventing her from leaving.

"He then removed his penis from his pants, masturbated, and ejaculated into her hair and onto her clothing. He told her he was sorry and directed her to go home.

"According to the charging document unsealed today, acts as the initial attack occurred repeatedly, but eventually escalated to acts of assault by penetration," the attorney general stated in a Wednesday news release.

Herbst is alleged to have later attacked the victim in her own home after he entered through the backdoor without her permission and then sexually assaulted her.

The investigation also learned of allegations that Herbst solicited sexual favors from the wife of one of his officers so he could in turn receive favorable employment decisions.

In one case, Herbst allegedly texted his subordinate demanding oral sex from the employee's wife.

Investigators also found evidence of an alleged attack that took place in the newly purchased house of another victim who had previously been his subordinate and while they toured the home he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Thomas Eicher, executive director of the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, said: "Herbst is charged with abusing his rank and authority to coerce staff members into sex acts in the workplace and in the victims' homes, and to obtain lewd photos and sex acts from the wives and girlfriends of subordinates in return for promotions and assignments.

"This conduct, as alleged, is a disgrace. We will not tolerate criminal behavior by someone who swore an oath to protect and serve the people."

