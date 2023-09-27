Who Is Jason Billingsley? Man Wanted for Baltimore Tech CEO's Murder

A 32-year-old man is wanted for allegedly murdering a tech CEO who was beaten to death in her Baltimore apartment.

Jason Billingsley is wanted for first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, assault, and other charges for the alleged murder of Pava LaPere.

He is a repeat sexual predator who was released from prison last year after serving part of a 30-year sentence for sexual assault. That release is now the subject of massive criticism by the Baltimore mayor and others.

"[He] will kill and he will rape," acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley warned at a press conference on Tuesday.

Baltimore mayor, Brandon Scott, and Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley speaking at a previous event. Both have expressed their outrage over the murder of tech CEO Pava LaPere.

LaPere was the CEO of environmental information company EcoMap and a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. Her company, which she set up in college, provides local ecosystem and nature information to the public.

Police say Billingsley is likely armed and dangerous and Baltimore residents have been told to stay vigilant.

"We implore residents to be aware of your surroundings at all times," Worley said. "He will do anything he can to cause harm."

Police warned Billingsley to "turn yourself in" as "every single police officer in Baltimore City, the State of Maryland, as well as the U.S. Marshals are looking for you."

"We will find you," Worley said of Billingsley at the press conference.

Billingsley was sentenced to 30 years in prison in February 2015 after being convicted of a first-degree forcible sex offense, having been in custody since July 2013. Sixteen years of his prison sentence were suspended and he was freed in October 2022 under former State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

Mayor Brandon Scott yesterday strongly criticized Billingsley's release. "There's no way in hell he should have been out on the street," he told Fox News Digital.

Scott said he's "extremely frustrated" that Billingsley was freed on parole.

"This is why you consistently hear from us, those who are on the front lines of this work, those who have to talk with those grieving families to get other parts of the system to understand the human side of it, that these cases impact people's lives for eternity," Scott said.

Billingsley was also convicted of first-degree assault and violation of probation in 2009, which both carried a sentence of five and three years respectively.

Police found LaPere's badly beaten body in her apartment on Monday after she was reported missing.

Ecomap released a statement praising LaPere's legacy.

"Pava was not only the visionary force behind EcoMap but was also a deeply compassionate and dedicated leader. Her untiring commitment to our company, to Baltimore, to amplifying the critical work of ecosystems across the country, and to building a deeply inclusive culture as a leader, friend, and partner set a standard for leadership, and her legacy will live on through the work we continue to do," it said.