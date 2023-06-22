Police Hunt Trio Of 'Kardashian' Lookalikes For A First Date With Handcuffs

Police are on the hunt for a trio of women they have dubbed the "Wheat Ridge Kardashians," who are wanted for the theft of goods worth over $1,400.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department in Jefferson County, Colorado shared the request for the women to come forward in a Facebook post that has left people in stitches.

With over 19,000 reactions and 4,900 comments, people have called for whoever made the post to get a raise.

Stills released by Wheat Ridge Police Department. The police department shared a Facebook post captioned they were hunting a trio of women 'looking like the Wheat Ridge Kardashians.' Wheat Ridge Police Department

In the post, Wheat Ridge police made it clear they were keen to meet the celebrity lookalikes in the flesh.

It read: "Missed Connections: It was May 28th and the three of you walked into the local Ulta looking like the Wheat Ridge Kardashians. What do you need cosmetics for—your makeup game is clearly already on point."

Alongside security footage pictures of the three women, the post read: "You took your time browsing, picking your products carefully and loading them into bags. Your grand total came to $1,433—you girls have expensive taste!"

But the women didn't stop by the checkout to pay for their goods, instead leaving the store and getting into a silver BMW SUV with the stolen products in their possession.

The now-viral appeal post on Facebook continued: "We wish we had been there at the same time and could have connected in the moment, but we are confident you'll be back as the Ulta employees say you are regulars.

"If you see this and are interested in a little meet-up at the police department where we can take some pics and take our relationship to the next level with a finger-painting (printing) date, please email Detective Smith," the department added.

L-R Kris Jenner with daughters Kourtney, Khloe and Kim taken at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019. A viral police post has compared a trio of women to the famous family. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The real-life Kardashians have made headlines this week as Kourtney Kardashian announced her pregnancy to husband Travis Barker and their fans during his Blink-182 show.

Kourtney held up a cardboard sign that read "Travis I'm pregnant" in reference to the band's 1999 music video for Blink-182's hit "All The Small Things," where a woman in the crowd holds up the same sign.

Wheat Ridge police finished their post by writing: "Looking forward to face-to-face soon in our booking area. XOXO, WRPD."

As people were obsessed with the poking-fun nature of the post, comments blew up.

"Will you be sharing pics from your first date?! So excited for you guys! I can't wait!" said one commenter, to which the Wheat Ridge Police Department quipped back: "Not trying to be kinky or presumptuous here but we are confident the first date may involve handcuffs."

"This is the best thing I have read, thank you WRPD for the riveting storyline," said another comment.

One Facebook user said: "Thank you for this. This made my day."

Newsweek has reached out to the Wheat Ridge Police Department for comment.