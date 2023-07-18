Police Investigating After Dog's Abuse Caught on Doorbell Camera

A disturbing video captured on a doorbell camera and shared by local media shows a man lift a dog into the air before slamming it onto the ground while another man watches.

The Filer Police Department in Filer, Idaho, said it's investigating the "animal abuse incident" that occurred about 9 p.m. Saturday outside of a private residence. The department has identified one of the men seen in the graphic video but is seeking to identify the other and hoping the public can provide information.

The department said the dog-abuse "investigation continues" in a Facebook update on Sunday night but provided few other details about the case. As of Monday night, the dog's condition is unknown, and it is unclear whether those involved own the dog or if they will face charges.

Newsweek reached out via email and Facebook on Monday night to Filer police.

Police tape is seen on the ground in Monterey Park, California, in January. Idaho police are asking for the public's help in identifying one of two men shown in a disturbing video in which one abuses a dog. Robyn BECK / AFP/Getty

The doorbell camera footage was shared by local outlet KMVT, which cautions that the video is disturbing to watch.

The clip shows two men entering private property on Saturday night. In the video, a man in a black top and shorts grabs the seemingly terrified dog before lifting the pooch into the air and slamming the animal's body onto the ground. The man then strikes the black and white dog on the side, video shows. The attack continues as the man in black grabs the dog by its neck and drags it across the yard. As he strong-arms the canine, the man repeatedly hits the dog in the nose, according to the clip shared by KMVT.

It's unclear what provoked the violent attack on the animal or why the men took the dog from the private residence.

Nearby Jerome Police Department, about 20 miles from the small Twin Falls County city, responded to a comment on the Filer police's Facebook page, saying: "Definitely wish we could help on this one."

"If Filer Police Department gets these people identified and that good doggo needs to go to better hoomans, we will cover the adoption fees," Jerome police said. "Lets see what our staff of JPD FB Detectives can do to make these guys famous. Shared on our page."

The Filer Police Department is urging anyone with information in the case to come forward and call 208-326-4123.