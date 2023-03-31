Police Mocked After Releasing 'Ghostly' CCTV Image of Suspect

An appeal by police in the U.K. for information on a criminal suspect has been hijacked by Twitter users who poked fun at the closed-circuit TV image that was provided.

Kent police detectives are investigating an alleged assault on a woman near the town of Maidstone. The incident took place on Bow Road, Wateringbury, at around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, the woman was walking from Tonbridge Road toward the Wateringbury train station when a man approached her from behind and assaulted her, causing her to fall to the ground. The victim was able to defend herself and screamed before running from the scene.

Detectives investigating the assault released a CCTV image of the suspect as part of an appeal posted to Twitter. In their tweet, the Kent police asked followers: "Do you know him?"

In England, Kent police are investigating an assault on a woman and released a ghostly CCTV image of the suspect. Kent Police

Unfortunately, the low quality of the image offered few clues as to the man's identity and soon sparked an avalanche of responses, with users making fun of the police's decision to publish the picture.

"What a ghostly white figure," one user wrote. Another user commented: "Is that my great grand mum?"

A third declared: "It's Casper," a reference to the famous friendly ghost, while another user simply responded with a GIF of a ghost from Scooby-Doo.

"Video footage here if you can't identify from the still," the user wrote alongside the clip of the animated apparition.

Elsewhere, one Twitter user couldn't resist breaking into song with the comment: "Who you gonna call? GHOSTBUSTERS!" and said the man "looks as white as a ghost if anything."

Aside from the mockery, some were left thoroughly unimpressed by the camera's failure to pick up anything identifiable about the suspect.

"Who is going to be able to recognize them if they know them from that image," one user wrote. "How can CCTV images still be of such poor quality still?"

Another Twitter user responded to the appeal by suggesting some alternative sources for the authorities to find clearer images of the suspect.

"Train / Bus (if used) CCTV might have a better image of a person you could match to that - tall thin dressed all in white?" the user said.

Newsweek has reached out by email to the Kent police for comment.

This is not the first time the police have ended up as the butt of a joke on social media, particularly in the U.S. Twitter went into overdrive after the San Francisco Police Department announced plans to start using robots with a license to kill.

Police in Georgia received a similar outpouring of comment after publicly mocking a man they arrested. The suspect was seen smoking a weed pen in a Walmart parking lot.

Some police have done some of their own joking. Officers in Australia helped a woman mark her 100th birthday by arresting her so she could cross off a long-held ambition from her bucket list.