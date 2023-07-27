Police Officer Caught on Security Camera Trying to Strangle Woman: Cops

A Florida police officer is alleged to have strangled a woman in a domestic assault, according to an arrest affidavit.

Groveland Police Department officer Joshua Somers was apprehended after he allegedly attacked the woman he lives with outside Froggers Grill and Bar in Mount Dora, 30 miles northwest of Orlando, on July 18.

An affidavit shared by NBC affiliate WESH says that Somers was apprehended following an investigation into an alleged assault. Security-camera footage obtained by police reportedly showed Somers grabbing a woman by her hair and then hitting her head against wooden railings. The affidavit stated Somers then put his hands around the victim's neck "in a fashion consistent with strangulation."

Flashing lights of a police car at night. Groveland police officer Joshua Somers has been charged with domestic battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony. Getty

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that intimate-partner violence affects millions of people in the U.S. every year. The CDC added: "About 41 percent of women and 26 percent of men experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner and reported an intimate partner violence-related impact during their lifetime."

The CDC said intimate-partner violence is a significant public-health issue that has several individual and societal costs. About 75 percent of female intimate-partner violence survivors and 48 percent of male ones experience some form of injury related to intimate-partner violence.

Newsweek found inmate information held by the Lake County Sheriff's Office that Somers was arrested on July 18 in Eustis. He was charged with domestic battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony, and was being held on a $2,000 bail. This was fulfilled on July 19, and Somers was released later that day. He is next due in court on August 14 this year.

Somers has entered a not-guilty plea to the charges, and his attorney has filed a motion to lift a no-contact order with the alleged victim in the case, according to WESH.

The Hornsby Law Firm of Orlando says that domestic battery by strangulation is defined as "knowingly and intentionally impeding the normal breathing or blood circulation of family members, household member, or significant other by applying pressure on the throat or neck, or by blocking the nose or mouth, in a manner that creates a risk of, or actually causes, great bodily harm."

In Florida, anyone found guilty of the charge can face up to five years in prison, five years of probation, and a $5,000 fine.

Newsweek has contacted Groveland Police Department for comment via email.