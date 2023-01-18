Driver Pays Parking Fine in Dimes: 'Speaks Volumes To Your Character'

An apparently enraged driver in Pennsylvania has been lauded by the internet after anonymously paying a parking ticket with an envelope full of dimes.

A video was posted by Lititz Borough Police Department on its Facebook page showing a envelope filled solely with dimes. The hilarious video was posted on January 11, with the caption: "Thank you, thank you, thank you to the anonymous parking ticket receiver that filled our coffers with dimes!"

Fortunately the police department was able to see the funny side of this passive aggression, joking: "The fact that you, Mr. Parking Ticket Receiver, took the time to think of us while paying your parking ticket speaks volumes to your character as a human."

The rest of the caption continues: "With the nationwide coin shortage still in full swing, you went above and beyond the call of duty by making sure our supply of US 10 cent pieces is bounteous."

The location-based analytics company, Inrix, found that the average American spends 17 hours a year in search of a parking space, "resulting in a cost of $345 per driver in wasted time, fuel and emissions."

Inrix research combined data from 6,000 locations across the U.S, which found that New Yorkers topped the rankings for the number of parking fines a year, at an average of 1.31. It also estimates that the average American gets one parking fine every five years.

The research also found that drivers often overestimate how long they need to park for and they end up paying for an average of 13 hours extra per year.

As it can be such a rarity to have an envelope of so many dimes, the police officers decided to have some fun with this paid fine. Not only did they weigh the dimes to see how much $15 dollars in dimes weighs, they counted the number of stamps it required and calculated how much it cost to post this parcel.

The humorous post reads: "It takes less than two minutes to count $15 dollars in dimes, which ironically is less time than it takes to write one parking ticket."

Additionally, they worked out that the person would have spent $7.80 on the 13 stamps they used to post it, which only adds to the fine they were already having to pay, which "increases the total amount paid by 48%."

Since being posted on Facebook, many people have been amused by this driver's petty gesture, generating more than 2,200 reactions and over 400 comments. One bemused person commented, "Do the crime, pay by dime." while many others praised the police department for its jovial response to the action: "This is hilarious—thank you for sharing and having a sense of humor!"

Let's hope this driver doesn't get another ticket any time soon or the police will find themselves counting dimes once again.

