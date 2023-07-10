Ohio Police Officer Shoots Dog Dead in Viral Video, Sparking Fury

Body cam footage of an Ohio police officer shooting a dog and then being confronted by its owner and her neighbors has gone viral on social media.

The clip, which was shared by the Twitter page MrGunsngear on July 7, has so far been viewed more than 3 million times.

The shooting occurred on Sunday, July 2, near the intersection of Oberlin Avenue and West 8th Street in the city of Lorain, according to the police department's press release.

The press release stated an investigation is underway into the circumstances that led to the use of force.

The body camera footage was released by the police on July 5. The police said it was to "be fully transparent about the incident while the Department's Office of Professional Standards continues to investigate."

The dog, identified as Dixie, was a 3-year-old golden retriever that died of its injuries, according to a New York Post report.

The dog's owner Tammie Kerns has said their story has gone global and she has received interview requests from people all over the world, according to the report.

*WARNING* - a dog gets shot in this video



Ohio cop shoots harmless golden retriever with its tail waging then continues shooting the dog as it flees the violent officer and Dixie (the dog) ultimately dies.



The neighbors instantly react the way they do because it's so obvious… pic.twitter.com/TL9Iw8a2oZ — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) July 7, 2023

Since the incident, a petition has been launched for the removal of the accused police officer, Elliot Palmer. The petition has so far reached over 31,000 signatures.

The petition was started by Lisa Hughes, a medical assistant and animal lover who did not know Kerns. She also defended the dog's behavior based on the body cam footage.

In the viral video, the officer is seen being approached by one dog before it runs off. Seconds later, another dog runs up to the officer. He is then seen wielding his gun and firing multiple shots at the golden retriever.

The dog proceeds to limp away. Its owner is seen approaching the officer and berating him for firing his gun.

The officer is heard calling in more police assistance due to the number of people in the area. The woman is heard screaming at the officer stating the dog was "harmless" and requesting his name and badge number.

The officer repeatedly asked members of the public to step back. A shouting match then ensues as multiple people are seen confronting the officer for his actions.

"The dog was not aggressive nor was she doing anything to warrant such a horrendous act of violence," the petition stated, calling for the permanent removal of Officer Palmer.

"This is not the type of policing our city needs nor wants. We demand answers and resolution and justice for Dixie and her family.

"It's important to the citizens of the city to have a police department who upholds the law and not above it. With great responsibility, there must be oversight.

"Policing like this is dangerous, if an officer will be so cold to shoot an innocent animal like this we prefer him to not have a badge to kill humans next," the petition said.

Newsweek has contacted the Lorain Police Department via email for comment.