Poor Communication Costing Your Business? Try BLUF

Leading with what the audience needs to know most saves time and reduces frustration. Poor communication can cost organizations big bucks — the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) reports that small businesses can lose $420,000 per year, while larger companies can lose $62.4 million. The most common source of this waste? People not getting to the point. A simple principle — BLUF — can laser-focus a message to save money and keep audiences happy.

Relevant Then, Even More Relevant Now

Back in the days when everything was done on a printing press, writers had to be mindful that a breaking story might come in. If a person wrote about a 15-car pileup where ten people died, but an even worse accident happened immediately after, the editor might cut the writer's 600-word article down to 300 to make room for the bigger headline. So, the writer followed the same rule of thumb military personnel used to keep mission communications clear and efficient: Start with the most important information first, or BLUF: bottom line up front.

While organizations have since gone digital, the amount of news or other information they have to communicate has soared. Time is precious, so most people today scan what they have to read first. Then they decide if they want to dig into the details. In video content, people will abandon your message at a rate of 6% every second. For a podcast, only 60% will make it to the end of the episode. And according to developmental molecular biologist John Medina, lecture-style formats only give you about 10 minutes before a typical audience zones out. BLUF is more relevant today than ever, given these tendencies.

Many Channels, One Solution

This succinct writing tactic can apply to nearly every type of communication a company might want to use:

• Letters: Need to go over company benefits for the upcoming year? Tell employees right away that the only change is that healthcare is up 10%, with the business paying 8% and employees paying 2%.

• Shareholder reports: Write an abstract/summary or bullet out key points in the introduction.

• Email: As with the benefits letter, start with the most relevant information. But take advantage of the subject line, too. Need a response by noon? Say so in the subject line so that when the recipient scans their inbox, they see right away that the message needs quick attention. Recipients can follow BLUF by altering the subject line to contain the core of their response.

• Social media: Put the best image at the front of a carousel, ask a question right away, or tell followers why a shared article has value.

In any of these options, the person delivering the message can still provide details the audience might find useful, just like in the fine print in an ad. They can include brand messaging or pleasantries. It's just that those elements don't lead.

Making BLUF Work for You

Only five steps are necessary to streamline BLUF:

• Ask what the audience needs to know most (the core message).

• Condense the core message into one or two sentences.

• Place the supporting information or context immediately after the core message. Present each point from most to least important.

• Cut out any fluff that might have gotten into the message as collaborators added their thoughts.

• Check the message for jargon. Use simple, purposeful language.

It's useful when going through these steps to ask what would happen if people multiplied the inefficiencies related to the message. Suppose a worker takes 67 seconds to write an email when 7 seconds might have done the job. It's easy to think that the extra minute won't hurt. But what if that happens with 30 emails a day, multiple times a week? Think about the recipients' time, as well. If it takes everyone longer to scan the 67-second message, they're losing out, too.

With Your Core at the Fore, Prepare for Greater Influence

Using BLUF to keep your communications tight makes sense from a financial perspective — but good communication goes beyond money. It also boosts your ability to influence others, which can increase your sphere of responsibility. People can trust you with bigger things when they know you can deliver a message well. So learn to put what matters front and center. The practice of being direct can only accelerate you.