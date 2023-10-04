Pope Slams 'Petty' Rich in Scathing Climate Change Rebuke

Pope Francis issued a scathing rebuke against the world's wealthiest citizens in a lengthy warning about climate change on Wednesday.

As global warming takes greater hold globally—as evidenced by the increasing strength of natural disasters like hurricanes and floods and unnaturally severe heat waves—the planet's political and religious leaders are strategizing solutions. Francis' stance joins that of President Joe Biden, who has made climate change and a green energy transition a top goal for his administration, even though some still deny the effects of climate change.

In a lengthy document titled Laudate Deum, or Praise God, the pope described how the "irresponsible" West has exacerbated the effects of climate change. He also strongly criticized those who question the scientific evidence of climate change and wrote that the wealthy are at fault for contributing the most emissions.

Pope Francis attends the World Meeting of Families closing Mass in St. Peter's Square on June 25, 2022. On Wednesday, he released a lengthy document on climate change in which he called the West "irresponsible." Getty

Meanwhile, blame for climate change is unfairly placed on the poor, the pope said.

"As usual, it would seem that everything is the fault of the poor," he wrote. "Yet the reality is that a low, richer percentage of the planet contaminates more than the poorest 50 percent of the total world population, and that per capita emissions of the richer countries are much greater than those of the poorer ones.

"How can we forget that Africa, home to more than half of the world's poorest people, is responsible for a minimal portion of historic emissions?" the pontiff asked.

At the end of his letter, the pope pointed out that emissions per individual in the U.S. are twice as high as those living in China and that the nation's emissions are seven times greater than the average emissions of poor countries. He went on to criticize the "irresponsible lifestyle" of the West and how it has produced a long-term, significant impact in worsening climate change.

The pope also urged leaders to overcome their "petty interests" and to "think in bigger terms" when they meet at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP28, later this year. The location of the conference was not lost on the pontiff.

"The United Arab Emirates will host the next Conference of the Parties (COP28)," he wrote. "It is a country of the Persian Gulf known as a great exporter of fossil fuels, although it has made significant investments in renewable energy sources.

"Meanwhile, gas and oil companies are planning new projects there, with the aim of further increasing their production. To say that there is nothing to hope for would be suicidal, for it would mean exposing all humanity, especially the poorest, to the worst impacts of climate change," he said.

The pope also noted that the stakes are high for the upcoming conference.

"This Conference can represent a change of direction, showing that everything done since 1992 was in fact serious and worth the effort, or else it will be a great disappointment and jeopardize whatever good has been achieved thus far."

Newsweek reached out to the United Nations by email for comment on the pope's remarks.