Post Coronation, More Prince Harry Family Drama May Be Days Away

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are coming out of the furor around King Charles' Coronation and into a busy schedule complete with a lawsuit, awards ceremonies and their wedding anniversary.

The Duke of Sussex flew out of Britain so fast that he was still in his morning suit and medals by the time he was photographed at Heathrow Airport following the service at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

However, he was there to support his father despite years of criticism, and was filmed arriving behind Prince Andrew and his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stroll through forest on the Redwoods Tree Walk, in Rotorua, New Zealand, on October 31, 2018. Harry's lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers is due for trial. Phil Walter/Getty Images

His appearance in London came four months after Harry's book Spare said Charles did not hug him after Princess Diana died and suggested the Queen Consort sacrificed him on the altar of good PR.

The memoir was, however, not the last of his disclosures about his family as Prince Harry has brought the royals into civil lawsuits he is fighting against the media. The trial for one of them begins at the High Court in London, on Wednesday, May 10.

Prince Harry's Mirror Group Newspapers Trial

Harry is among a series of defendants accusing British tabloids from Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), publisher of the Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror, of historic phone hacking.

MGN denies the allegations, though it has acknowledged a single incident in which Harry's private information was unlawfully obtained.

The trial has been listed for six to seven weeks and Harry's lawyer David Sherborne recently told the judge in another of his High Court cases that the prince would attend in person at some stage.

Other royals, including Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Princess Diana, were all mentioned in the court filing containing Harry's allegations against the publisher, so the palace may well be braced for more royal revelations.

Harry's other media lawsuits contained allegations of a secret palace deal over phone hacking at Rupert Murdoch's empire (a domestic competitor of MGN), so all eyes will be on how he discusses his family in any evidence he gives.

A court filing by Harry's lawyers suggests they will use as evidence: "six PI [private investigator] invoices and two payment records relating to HRH The Duke of Cambridge, six payment records relating to [Harry's ex-girlfriend] Chelsy Davy (including those entitled 'Project Chelsy' or 'Project South Africa'), one payment record relating to HRH The Prince of Wales [now King Charles III] and one relating to Diana, Princess of Wales."

The filing added: "Having been of interest to [MGN] since birth, [Prince Harry] has consistently experienced an overwhelming intrusion into his day to day life.

"It is clear that when he was a child, his father and especially his mother were subjected to intrusive and unlawful newsgathering techniques, and that either directly or as a consequence of these illegal actions directed against his mother, [Prince Harry's] own private information was misused."

Meghan Markle's Award Ceremonies

The Duchess of Sussex also has some big dates in May, including The Gracies Gala, due to take place at The Beverly Wiltshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, on May 23.

Meghan was named a digital media national winner for her Spotify podcast Archetypes, which aimed to dissect the negative labels that hold women back.

It is not her only accolade this month as Gloria Steinem is also due to give Meghan a Ms. Foundation Women in Vision award during the annual gala at Ziegfeld Ballroom, in New York, on May 16.

Harry and Meghan are also celebrating the fifth anniversary of their wedding on May 19, which marks the point at which they became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan tied the knot at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in 2018, as millions around the world watched on television.

During their March 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, Meghan said: "Three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.

Meghan Markle is seen at the Ripple of Hope awards gala, at the New York Hilton on December 6, 2022. She has two further awards galas in May, 2023. Gotham/GC Images

"But we called the Archbishop, and we just said, 'Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us'. So, like, the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury."

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, confirmed that the legally binding wedding was in fact the one at Windsor Castle in the eyes of the world.

Needless to say, it would be interesting to know whether the couple celebrate on May 19 or three days earlier on the day of their more informal get-together with the archbishop.

Jack Royston is chief royal correspondent for Newsweek, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.