The Power Outage that Power Couldn't Deal With

Over the past decade or so, we've seen how technical and technological solutions have claimed and re-signified the needs of most companies. Using technology such as simulation, automation systems and AI has changed how we talk about business more than changing how we do it. To keep up to speed, a lot of companies talk of "digital innovation" and "ecological concerns" without having the actual infrastructure in place to deal with them. But, when technology meets power, it's doubtful that technology (basic ones such as electricity, which is supposedly a guarantee for the general population) is seen as a right. This question and the implications seen in the Texas power outage in 2021 are top of mind as CEO of a company providing software development engineering to an array of clients.

Thus, in the state of Texas, when power fails to respond in a time of crisis like it did in 2021, other social means of coping arise. Along with that, we've witnessed the willingness of activism and other means of non-governmental support to step up to the plate. It was on February 15, two years ago, when a winter storm caused this massive power outage. One could blame it or not on external factors; energy management and poor infrastructure cannot be explained by any other factor than policy neglect.

"These are the most dangerous conditions we've ever seen in the history of PGE," said one official, and it was not an understatement. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) had unusually high demand, and the electrical grid proved insufficient to cover it. The 40% energy loss for Austin customers led to disaster declaration in other states, according to a report by the Austin Council.

This is not to say there aren't caring and informed (active) officials trying to salvage electricity supplies through wind-powered energy sources. However, the timeline that documents the taking of action during February 2021 suggests that, even in a country with productive potential, dealing with a pandemic and an energy crisis was just out of reach.

Taking Energy Resource Matters Into Our Own Hands?

In a Texas risk profile by the U.S. Department of Energy, energy consumption in the area is 10%, while the population accounts for 8% of the global U.S. population. Renewable energy generated in Texas, in turn, accounts for 4% of the use of renewable sources in the country. Throughout Texas, equipment is impacted by weather-related incidents. This includes incidents from the most common natural hazard according to NOAA: lightning strikes. How do stakeholders approach any shortfalls when it comes to equipment and preparation for negative impacts due to weather? One can only guess, but we do know several things. First, a Catastrophic Power Outage Study stated that one way to prevent going into disaster mode is to "develop findings and recommendations on how the public and private sectors can work together." This actually talks about the legitimacy of NGO involvement in electric power crises.

Second, the NIAC report from 2018 was well aware of the consequences of these mismatching statistics. Thus, due to a lack of delegation and inter-state coordination, it's been in the hands of NGOs to help mitigate the effects of the outage. They say that "territories often face unique challenges in receiving assistance from outside the jurisdiction quickly and often request assistance from neighboring islands, other nearby countries, states, the private sector or NGO resources." Why NGOs of all organizational types? Well, it's explained by the fact that it's the low-income strata that are affected the most by disasters.

The Rockefeller Foundation has analyzed the statistics of the affected population according to income. Results on February 2 showed that areas with fewer low-income residents were more unlikely to suffer the consequences of poor administration, specifically, four times less likely than in lower-income residencies. It's NGOs or observatories such as Clean Power that feel confident enough to state that public policies believe they're doing enough and that they can "call 'mission accomplished.'"

Thus, NGOs tend to be allies to vulnerable citizens, take care of social justice issues and represent those that have less available resources. Vulnerability is, then, the most likely cause for having them take matters into their own hands.

Can Electricity Supply Policies Benefit From New Business Philosophies?

Strategy and planning before disaster strikes shouldn't be seen as last-resort measures. If we can learn anything from the current tech trends, it is that their development and implementation have market projections that justify innovations, they worry about usability and users, and have a clear purpose or goal behind their production. The report we've cited previously calls for "strategic development," "equity," "staffing," "mass care" and "community engagement." But those things have proven to already be in place by citizens themselves.

All this is to say that, while private businesses strive to be up to speed and change their processes — or at least the way they view technology itself (not as a means to an end) — some public officials still haven't gotten around to ensuring public infrastructure. Or, at least, not enough to make sustainable tech, such as wind or solar-powered energy, what it should be for users: reliable, secure and actually useful. And the power outage in Texas is the example of this. Just like business philosophies today (such as rewarding and respecting employees' time), public policies can apply the philosophy of honoring people's time and welfare.