The Power and Promise of 5G for Manufacturers

A survey of 300 manufacturing executives around the world examined whether their companies should maximize the business value of private 5G networks by implementing it in tandem with other emerging technologies. 5G is the first mobile technology to be designed from the start with commercial users in mind; when integrating it with other technologies, the report found that it does, indeed, lead to operational improvements and benefits.

The report, by Newsweek Vantage and commissioned by UL Solutions, a safety solutions company, analyzed the survey data and contains interviews with 5G leaders at ABB, AT&T, Audi, Bosch, GE, and Siemens.

More than half the companies surveyed are implementing 5G along with other technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT). At the same time, 45 percent have not done so. Companies find that aligning 5G integration with overall strategy is the key to success.

While 5G implementation is in the early stages for most companies, 86 percent are seeing benefits already, mainly around efficiency and decision making. Almost a third are able to deploy other technologies faster, thanks to 5G integration, and a quarter are making even better use of 5G than anticipated.

AI is the top technology being integrated with 5G. Other important technologies include IoT, edge computing and robotics. Executives aim to use 5G to enhance open innovation in their ecosystem and R&D is predicted to be a primary beneficiary of the technology.

The report concludes with an outline of some of the lessons derived from the survey findings and interviews that may help companies reach their 5G goals faster and more effectively.

Click here to download the full report