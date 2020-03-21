Powerball Numbers For 03/21/20: Saturday Jackpot was worth $140 Million

The Powerball jackpot for 03/21/20 was worth $140 million. The Saturday night drawing has been held, and here are the numbers.

First Five: 02-23-40-59-69

Powerball: 13

Power Play: 2x

Saturday night's 03/21/20 Powerball jackpot was estimated at $140 million, with a cash option of $108.7 million. The jackpot could have increased if sales furthered lottery projections, according to officials.

The winning numbers on Wednesday (03/18/20) for the $130 million Powerball jackpot were: 15-27-44-59-63 with a Powerball of 08. The Power Play was 4x.

There was no grand prize winner on Wednesday, but there was one ticket sold in Washington state that matched all five white balls, but missing out on the red Powerball for the second prize of $1 million. Had the Power Play been purchased for an extra $1, then that ticket would have a value of $2 million.

The last grand prize won was $70 million in the 02/12/20 drawing with a ticket purchased in Michigan.

The previous grand prize winner before that was on 01/29/20. That ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs, Florida, for the $394 million grand prize, which had a cash option of $274.6 million. That 7-Eleven store will receive $100,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The last grand prize winning ticket before that was sold in California on 11/02/19 for a jackpot of $150 million. The Powerball jackpot rolled over 33 times before the Bonita Springs ticket was purchased on January 29, 2020.

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, regardless of the jackpot size—according to Powerball's website.

Powerball is a multi-state lottery played every Wednesday and Saturday, and one of America's two biggest lottery jackpot games. Powerball jackpots start at $40 million, and other prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million with a Power Play. Tickets are $2. You can check the numbers for tonight, or any past winning numbers, on the official Powerball website.

The other multi-state lottery is Mega Millions, which is played on Tuesdays and Fridays. Like Powerball, the jackpot is reset at $40 million after a jackpot is won, and one line of numbers is $2, with a $1 option to multiply their winnings with a Megaplier. Here is the Mega Millions website for more information, or to check any potential past numbers.

There are nine ways to win money during the Powerball. Just getting the powerball with no other numbers pays out $4, and even more if the power play is bought for an extra dollar. The same payout goes for one ball plus the powerball, and $7 is the payout for two correct numbers with the powerball, or three correct numbers and no powerball.

If all five white, numbered balls are chosen but the red powerball is not correct, then the payout is $1 million, with an even higher payout if the power play is chosen.

Here are the all-time top Powerball jackpot prizes

1. $1.586 billion (01/13/2016)

Winning tickets sold in California, Florida and Tennessee

2. $768.4 million (03/27/2019)

Single ticket sold in Wisconsin

3. $758.7 million (08/23/2017)

Single ticket sold in Massachusetts

4. $687.8 million (10/27/2018)

Two winning tickets were drawn, one sold in Iowa and one sold in New York.

5. $590.5 million (05/18/2013)

Single ticket sold in Florida

6. $587.5 million (11/28/2012)

Two winning tickets were drawn, one sold in Missouri and one sold in Arizona.

7. $564.1 million (02/11/2015)

Winning tickets sold in Texas, North Carolina and Puerto Rico