Powerball Drawing for 12/31/22, Saturday Jackpot Is $246 Million

The Powerball jackpot for 12/31/22 is $246 million, and the drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET tonight.

Keep this page bookmarked and refresh it to see if you hold the winning numbers from Saturday night's drawing.

Saturday night's 12/31/22 Powerball jackpot is worth $246 million, with a cash-value option worth $128.5 million. The total jackpot could increase depending on the number of tickets sold around the country prior to the drawing.

The winning numbers last Wednesday (12/28/22) for the $215 million jackpot were: 26-32-38-45-56 with a Powerball of 01. The Power Play was 2x.

There was no grand prize winner on Wednesday, nor were there any tickets sold that matched the first five white balls, and minus the red Powerball, for the game's second prize of $1 million.

The last Powerball jackpot was won in Kansas on November 19, 2022, for a $93 million drawing. The previous winner before that was in California on November 7, 2022 for a $2.04 billion grand prize. It was the largest lottery jackpot in history.

The last grand prize winner prior to the Nov. 7 drawing was on 08/03/22 for a $202 million jackpot. That ticket was sold in Pennsylvania. The previous winner before that was 06/29/22 for a ticket sold in Vermont. The previous winner before that was 04/27/22 for a $473 million jackpot with one lone ticket that was sold in Arizona. The last grand prize ticket before that was sold on 02/14/22 for a $183 million jackpot. That ticket was purchased in Connecticut.

The previous grand prize ticket before that was won on 01/05/22 for a $630 million jackpot. There were two winning tickets—one each in California and Wisconsin—that split the prize.

The previous Powerball grand prize winner before that was on Saturday 06/05/21 for a $286 million jackpot. That ticket was sold in Jacksonville, Florida, at a Circle K convenience store. The previous Powerball grand-prize winner was 03/27/21 for a drawing worth $238 million.

Powerball in early 2020 had three jackpot winners in four drawings. A ticket sold in Maryland hit the $731.1 million jackpot on Wednesday 01/20/21. The game reset to the $20 million minimum on Saturday 01/23/21, which was won, and then another jackpot hit on 01/30/21.

Previous to the last four winners, the last winning Powerball ticket was sold on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, in Maryland for the $730 million jackpot. It was the fourth-largest jackpot in the game's history. The previous winning ticket was sold back on August 12, 2020 for a jackpot worth $169 million. That ticket was sold in Florida.

Normally, the game would reset to a $40 million minimum, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced Powerball officials to cut the minimum jackpot in half, which began with the 04/11/20 jackpot.

The previous winning ticket was sold on June 10, 2020. The previous winning ticket sold was purchased in New Jersey for the 04/08/20 jackpot worth $190 million. The previous grand prize won before that was $70 million in the 02/12/20 drawing with a ticket purchased in Michigan. The grand prize winner before that was on 01/29/20. That ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store in Bonita Springs, Florida, for the $394 million grand prize, which had a cash option of $274.6 million.

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, regardless of the jackpot size—according to Powerball's website.

Powerball is a multi-state lottery played every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, and one of America's two biggest lottery jackpot games. Powerball jackpots start at $20 million, and other prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million with a Power Play. Tickets are $2. You can check the numbers for tonight, or any past winning numbers, on the official Powerball website.

There are nine ways to win money during the Powerball. Just getting the Powerball with no other numbers pays out $4, and even more if the power play is bought for an extra dollar. The same payout goes for one ball plus the Powerball, and $7 is the payout for two correct numbers with the Powerball, or three correct numbers and no Powerball.

If all five white, numbered balls are chosen but the red Powerball is not correct, then the payout is $1 million, with an even higher payout if the power play is chosen.

The other multi-state lottery is Mega Millions, which is played on Tuesdays and Fridays. Like Powerball, the jackpot is reset at $20 million after a jackpot is won, and one line of numbers is $2, with a $1 option to multiply their winnings with a Megaplier. Here is the Mega Millions website for more information, or to check any potential past numbers.

Saturday night we will post the Powerball 12/31/22 drawing payouts and tell if there was a winner and where that winner came from, if so.

Here are the all-time top 10 Powerball jackpot prizes

1. $2.04 billion (11/07/2022)

Single ticket sold in California

2. $1.586 billion (01/13/2016)

Winning tickets sold in California, Florida and Tennessee

3. $768.4 million (03/27/2019)

Single ticket sold in Wisconsin

4. $758.7 million (08/23/2017)

Single ticket sold in Massachusetts

5. $730 million (01/20/2021)

Single ticket sold in Maryland

6. $699.8 million (10/04/2021)

Single ticket sold in California

7. $687.8 million (10/27/2018)

Two winning tickets were drawn—one each in Iowa and New York

8. $630 million (01/05/2022)

Two winning tickets—one each in California and Wisconsin

9. $590.5 million (05/18/2013)

Single ticket sold in Florida

10. $587.5 million (11/28/2012)

Two winning tickets were drawn—one each in Missouri and Arizona