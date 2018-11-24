Powerball Numbers for 11/24/18: Live Results for $155 Million Jackpot Tonight

Saturday's Powerball jackpot will increase to $155 million ($88.5 million cash option) after there were no winners during Wednesday night's drawing.

Tonight's game will take place at 11 p.m. EST. Sales cut-off times vary by one to two hours before the drawings, depending on the selling jurisdiction.

For those feeling lucky, we will have the live results of the Powerball numbers for 11/24/18 listed results below:

Numbers: 56-33-58-51-11

Powerball: 18

Powerplay: 2x

The Powerball lottery jackpot is one of America’s two big multi-state games and is held in 44 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, with drawings held at 11:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday and Saturday nights. Tickets cost $2.

The largest Powerball jackpots ever are as follows:

$1.586 billion on Jan. 13, 2016

$758.7 million on Aug. 23, 2017

$687.8 millon on Oct. 27, 2018

$590.5 million on May 18, 2013

$587.5 million on Nov. 28, 2012

$564.1 million on Feb. 11, 2015

$559.7 million on Jan. 6, 2018

$487.0 million on July 30, 2016

$456 million on March 17, 2018

$448.4 million on Aug. 7, 2013

$447.8 million on June 10, 2017

$435.3 million on Feb. 22, 2017

Two players claimed the Powerball jackpot after 21 weeks without a ticket matching all six winning numbers two weeks ago. The winning numbers were 8, 12, 13, 19 and 27. The final jackpot was worth $687.8 million, which was split between the two winners and was the third-largest jackpot in the game's history, as well as the fourth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

Meanwhile, America’s other big lottery game, Mega Millions, will increase to $172 million after there were no winners during Tuesday night's drawing.

Here are the results from last night's Mega Millions drawing:

Numbers: 7-10-30-33-59

Mega Ball: 23

Megaplier: 4x

Last month, a ticket purchased in South Carolina matched the winning numbers of 5-28-62-65-70, as well as the Mega Ball number of 5, claiming the record $1.537 billion jackpot, according to an official Mega Millions press release.

There were several other big winners who fell one number short of the jackpot as well. According to the Mega Millions website, there was a total of 36 second-prize winners, valued at $1 million on Oct. 23.

"Eight were in California, four each in Florida and New York, two each in Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey and Virginia, and one each in Arizona, the District of Columbia, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin," according to the Mega Millions website.

The million-dollar tickets would have matched all five white balls but not the gold Mega Ball.