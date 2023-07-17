U.S.

Powerball Results, Numbers for 07/17 Drawing: Did Anyone Win $900 Million?

The third-largest Powerball jackpot in history, at $900 million, was up for grabs during Monday night's July 17 drawing.

The lucky winning numbers were 5, 8, 9, 17 and 41 and the red Powerball was 21. Powerball officials have yet to say if there was a winning ticket sold and verification of tickets can take a few hours after the drawing. Winners will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $900 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $465.1 million, both before taxes.

The odds of picking all six numbers were slim. Players had a 1-in-292 million chance of being the lucky winner.

The game rose to its third-highest sum after Saturday's $875 million drawing had no big winners, making it the 37 consecutive drawing without one. The last Powerball was hit during the April 29 drawing, when a ticket in Ohio won $252.6 million.

A person plays the lottery at a gas station in Trona, California, on July 11, 2023. Giant Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have grown to more than $1 billion combined. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty

There were smaller winners on Saturday, with two tickets in Texas and one in Colorado matching all five of the white balls, which won each a $1 million prize. There were also more than 3 million winners for lower-tier cash prizes worth a combined $24.5 million.

Tickets cost $2 to play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Monday's Powerball trailed the $2.04 billion jackpot won by a ticket in California in November 2022 and the $1.586 billion jackpot that was won by tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016. It is also the seventh-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

There are nine different ways to win Powerball. Aside from winning all six numbers to score the jackpot, getting all five white balls without the Powerball gets you $1 million. You can also win with just four white balls, which gets you $50,000 with the red Powerball and $100 without. If you get three white balls with the red Powerball, you can in $100.

Smaller prizes are also offered if you only get half or fewer of your numbers called. Three white balls or two white balls plus the red Powerball each win a $7 prize, while one white ball plus the red Powerball or a solo red Powerball scores a $4 win.

The odds of winning any prize on Monday were 1 in 24.9.

Because the grand prize is subject to taxes, the winner could see a significantly smaller prize. The upfront federal withholding fee alone costs winners nearly a quarter of their winnings. The IRS requires a 24 percent withholding for winnings greater than $5,000. Winners also have to factor in federal income tax and state taxes.

There will be another big jackpot drawing for a different lottery, Mega Millions, on Tuesday night, as well. The chance of winning the $640 million prize is even slimmer than Monday's Powerball at 1 in 302 million.

Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
