Powerball's $1.2 Billion Winnings Will Have Largest Payout in These States

The Powerball jackpot leaped to $1.2 billion after no winner was declared on Monday, and the next drawing takes place Wednesday night.

The winning numbers on Monday were 12, 26, 27, 43, 47 and the Powerball 5. Wednesday's drawing could produce a winner of the seventh largest Powerball in history. In August, a ticket sold in Florida produced a winner of the second-largest jackpot in history, a Mega Millions $1.6 billion jackpot. The largest-ever jackpot was a ticket sold in California for a Powerball in November 2022. The winner got $2.04 billion.

If a winner is named on Wednesday, the lucky person would be able to choose between the $1.2 billion jackpot, with winnings paid out annually over 30 years, and the cash option, which would be valued at around $551 million. Although either is an alluring amount of money, the jackpot winner would have to pay state taxes on the winnings and could walk away with even less money than if they lived in certain, low-tax states.

Powerball lottery tickets are seen inside a store in Homestead, Florida, on July 19. The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.2 billion for Wednesday's drawing. Getty

Newsweek reached out to the Multi-State Lottery Association by email for comment.

Lottery winners typically face taxes from both the federal government and the winner's state taxing authority. The IRS has an automatic withholding rate of 24 percent on lottery earnings, although some winners will likely fall in the top tax bracket of 37 percent for a portion of their earnings.

The earnings are taxed again at the state level, but those amounts vary depending on where you live.

Best States for Winning the Powerball

Some states have lower taxes than others. Some states have no income tax, while others allow lottery winners to keep their earnings tax-free—California, Utah, South Dakota, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, New Hampshire and Delaware. Outside of those states, the states with the lowest income tax rate are North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Ohio, Illinois, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Massachusetts and Missouri, with top tax rates ranging from more than 2 percent to more than 5 percent.

Worst States for Winning the Powerball

The 10 worst states to win the Powerball in are New Jersey, Oregon, Minnesota, New York, Vermont, Iowa, Arizona, Wisconsin and Maine, as well as Washington, D.C. The worst state is New Jersey, which has a top tax rate of more than 10 percent.

Of the worst states for lottery taxes, Maine ranks 10th, with a top tax rate of more than 7 percent. The remaining worst states fall between New Jersey's and Maine's tax rates.

As with federal taxes, winners pay the top tax rate on the earnings that exceed a certain amount. The tax percentage falls per each bracket of earnings. The final amount of taxes paid depends on how much is won.

Powerball tickets are sold for $2 in most states. To play, a player chooses five numbers from 1 to 69. They then choose a sixth number, the Powerball, from 1 to 26. Players can pick their own numbers or have a computer choose them.

To win the jackpot, all six numbers must match the numbers drawn. The payout decreases as fewer numbers are matched.