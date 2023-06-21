Powerful X-Class Solar Flare Causes Radio Blackout Over U.S.: "Kaboom!"

A powerful X-class solar flare shot out from the sun on Tuesday afternoon, causing a radio blackout over the U.S. and Central America.

The X1.1 flare lasted for just over 30 minutes, peaking at 1:09 p.m. EST.

"KaBoom!!" The Sun Today, run by solar scientist Alex Young, said in a Facebook post about the event.

Solar flares are powerful ejections of electromagnetic radiation, usually in the form of x-rays, caused by sudden releases of energy from the sun's surface. They are usually emitted from sunspots and occur when magnetic fields in these areas become entangled or reorganized.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of the X-class solar flare on June 20, 2023. NASA/SDO

These outbursts of energy can be classified according to their strength. "The weakest are the A-class flares, followed in intensity by the B-class, C-class, M-class—these are 'moderate'—and the X-class," Gonzalo José Carracedo Carballal, an astrophysics researcher at the Instituto Nacional de Técnica in Madrid, previously told Newsweek.

According to SpaceWeatherLive, X-class flares only occur about 10 times a year.

Ryan French, a British solar physicist, said that yesterday's flare was the first X-class solar flare since March.

The first ‘X-class’ #SolarFlare since March! This flare was a very hot, long-duration event. There is almost no emission in cooler EUV channels, but it lights up like a Christmas tree in the hotter channels. A clear, high-velocity eruption too! #spaceweather #astronomy pic.twitter.com/fMQCqt1Jrf — Dr. Ryan French (@RyanJFrench) June 20, 2023

Solar flares of this magnitude typically accompany large expulsions of solar plasma, known as coronal mass ejections or CMEs. When directed towards Earth, these can reach our planet in a matter of hours, although slower ejections can take several days to arrive.

On arrival, these bursts can cause geomagnetic storms and power cuts.

If the CME from yesterday's activity reaches the Earth it will likely be felt on Friday evening, SpaceWeatherLive said in a tweet. However, it added that, if the cloud arrives, we would expect "only limited impact."

Yesterday's X1.1 solar flare produced a fairly wide partial halo coronal mass ejection considering how close the eruption took place near the east limb. A glancing blow is possible late on June 23 but not certain. If the cloud arrives, we expect only a limited impact. pic.twitter.com/rz8MUc5132 — SpaceWeatherLive (@_SpaceWeather_) June 21, 2023

The solar propulsion originated from sunspot region AR13341, which is not directly facing our planet. Therefore the resulting CME is likely to be largely directed away from Earth.

Solar flares are the largest explosive events in our solar system. "A solar flare is around a million times stronger than a nuclear bomb," Jesse Woodroffe, a program scientist in the Heliophysics Division at NASA HQ, previously told Newsweek.

However, a nuclear explosion is highly localized in both time and space. The same cannot be said for solar flares. The energy is instead spread out across vast distances and absorbed by the Earth's atmosphere.

This energy absorption can prevent radio signals from getting to their intended targets, bouncing them back towards the ground and causing radio blackouts, like the one seen yesterday above the U.S.

These blackouts mostly affect civil aviation and shipping traffic.