The Pre-bedtime Mistake That's Costing You a Good Night's Sleep

There are several variables that impact a person's ability to get good, quality sleep. But when it comes to preparing for bedtime, experts say too much light exposure is often to blame for problems people have in falling and staying asleep.

Experts with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Sleep Health Foundation and Harvard Medical School are among the sleep researchers who note that keeping the sleep environment dark throughout the night is important to helping a person stay asleep. But exposure to artificial light even before it's time for bed can make it hard for a person to get quality sleep, an expert with the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) told Newsweek.

When the sun sets at night, the darkness that settles in is supposed to signal to the body that it's time to sleep, according to Dr. Douglas Kirsch, a former president of the AASM's board of directors.

"When you get a lot of light in the evening—you're watching your 70-inch television set, your iPad is a foot from your face—it's a lot of artificial light, and that kind of tells your body it's not yet time for bed," Kirsch told Newsweek. He added it's "really all light" that causes this problem, not just the blue light from televisions and phone screens.

Above, a 1980s-style single daybed with an orange quilted cover and three throw pillows is photographed alongside a bookcase and wall-to-wall carpeting in a studio apartment. A sleep expert tells Newsweek light exposure is one of the biggest factors that can affect a person’s ability to get a good night’s sleep. H. Armstrong Roberts/Classicstock/Getty Images

Light also factors into sleep routines, another strategy that experts urge people to use to get better sleep. Setting and sticking to a designated bedtime and wake-up time can help train the body to expect sleep at certain times of the night.

Though many people focus on the bedtime aspect of a sleep schedule, Kirsch said sticking to a consistent wake-up time is also important.

"It's not just about the consistency of bedtime," he said. "It's just as important, if not even more important, that the wake time be stable. Because that's when you get the light. That's when your body says, 'Oh, okay, I'm starting my day.'"

Electric light enables some of the bad evening and nighttime behaviors that disrupt sleep. "Humans do a really lousy job of that often in our modern society because of electric light, because of the access to all these things that allow us to stay up much later than our body probably would otherwise do," Kirsch said.

Another pre-bedtime mistake people frequently make is tied to efforts to optimize the daylight hours. The body needs to wind down at night, and it's hard to do this when a person is trying to check items off their to-do list until moments before they hop into bed.

Instead of working until the last minute, "I try and encourage some of my folks to try and break a little bit earlier than that—give your body some time to transition from, 'Hey, I'm wide awake,' to, 'Hey, I'm getting sleepy and ready for bed," Kirsch said.

Despite this advice, there are many people who believe they simply don't have the time they need to get a good night's sleep. However, insufficient rest can lead to physical and mental health issues. A lack of good sleep can also negatively impact a person's professional and social lives.

"You can stay up late to do that work, but you're not going to perform as a leader as well," Kirsch said. Instead, he urges these individuals to "think of sleep as an investment in your performance in the next day."