Wellness & Fitness

Shock as Doctor Reveals How Diet in Pregnancy Could Affect Future Grandkids

By
Wellness & Fitness Health Women Pregnancy Epigenetics

A video of a doctor explaining how a pregnant woman's behavior and environment can impact her future grandchildren has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted by Dr. Karan Raj (@dr.karanr), who is a general surgeon for the National Health Service (NHS) in the U.K. The footage has received over 590,000 views in less than a day.

Pregnant woman holding up ultrasound scan.
The belly of a pregnant woman and her hands holding up an ultrasound image of a fetus. A video of a doctor explaining how "a part of you started life inside your grandmother" has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Raj says in the video: "Fun fact: A part of you started life inside your grandmother." As the clip shows sonogram footage of a fetus, the NHS surgeon adds: "When a woman is pregnant with a female fetus, that fetus will develop all the eggs it will ever have.

"One of those eggs ultimately contributed to developing you. So, every woman pregnant with a girl is potentially carrying part of their grandchildren, too—a biological Russian doll," Raj says.

The doctor later adds that stress, dietary factors and other elements can have transgenerational impacts.

He says: "We still don't all have the answers, but we are increasingly aware that epigenetics—how one's environment can influence behavior and development—is probably equally important to genetics in every biological system."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that genes play an important role in our health, but so do our environment and behaviors, which can cause changes that affect the way our genes work.

The CDC adds: "Since your environment and behaviors, such as diet and exercise, can result in epigenetic changes, it is easy to see the connection between your genes and your behaviors and environment.

"A pregnant woman's environment and behavior during pregnancy, such as whether she eats healthy food, can change the baby's epigenetics. Some of these changes can remain for decades and might make the child more likely to get certain diseases," the federal health body says.

Research has shown how stress and other factors can impact a fetus and the child's health.

A November 2022 study published in BMC Medicine stated: "The maternal environment, encompassing genetic factors, impacts of social determinants, the nutritional/metabolic milieu, and infections and inflammation, have immediate consequences for the in utero development of the fetus and long-term programming into childhood and adulthood."

A November 2020 study published in Psychoneuroendocrinology said that prenatal exposure to stress raises the risk for "suboptimal child and adult mental and physical health outcomes."

A message overlaid on the latest viral video reads: "Women are born with all the eggs they will ever need in their life. which means you're basically carrying your future child with you, which means that your future child is always with you at all times, and they're just waiting for their moment to experience the world."

Raj, who is also a senior clinical lecturer at the University of Sunderland Medical School, northeastern England, says in the latest clip that, while "this womb-ception is fascinating, this next bit is trippy."

Raj adds that this also means "the prenatal exposure—the environment a pregnant woman is exposed to—has the potential to impact three generations."

This includes the mother, the fetus and if the fetus is a girl, all her immature egg cells, "any of which may one day become the third generation—the grandchildren."

As the video shows the profile of the inside of pregnant woman's womb, Raj says: "The woman's great-grandchildren will be the first generation not directly affected by the original exposure. It's wild to think that stress, dietary factors and exposure to toxins and other environmental factors can have these transgenerational impacts."

@dr.karanr

Womb-ception @vee

♬ original sound - Dr Karan Raj

Several TikTok users were amazed by the doctor's explanation in the latest viral clip.

Bookishgirl001 wrote: "The freakiest thing is if you are pregnant with a girl you are not only carrying your child but ur grandchildren too."

Caroline posted: "That's just wild. So my grandmother's experience/environment in 1918 when she was carrying my mother has an impact on me who was born 42 years later." The original poster replied: "Transgenerational impact."

Fliss commented: "That's why the generational trauma is too much, MY GRANDMA BRO."

User kinglafayette4 wrote: "my grandma was born before the war, no wonder I am scared of basically everything."

User 44 posted: "Never wanted to take care of myself more than ever."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have an pregnancy-related tips or stories to share? Let us know via life@newsweek.com and your story could be featured on Newsweek.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC