Pregnant Cat's Baby Shower Dubbed 'Cutest Thing Ever'

A pregnant cat's baby shower is making TikTokers teary-eyed, with the feline treated to everything from gifts to balloons and pet-friendly beverages.

Shared by user @hoobaloobalou, the viral clip opens with a beautifully decorated table filled with presents wrapped in pastel paper, a "welcome baby balloon" and napkins with "baby shower" written on them in gold lettering.

Her heavily pregnant cat, Cleo, comes to investigate, hopping on top of the table despite her newfound girth. After Cleo has finished sniffing the pile of gifts, @hoobaloobalou pours the mom-to-be a glass of milk while she lounges.

A file photo of a pregnant cat lying on a bed and pastel cupcakes with toppers that read "baby." One pregnant cat's baby shower is making TikTokers teary-eyed. Andrey Zhuravlev/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Cleo happily laps the beverage from a champagne glass that her mom is holding up for her, before @hoobaloobalou pours a glass of dog champagne for her Border Collie Jess, who is also in attendance.

Next, Jess helps the poster to unwrap Cleo's gifts for her—a box of Whiskas kitten food and some cat treats—before they open a card reading: "On your baby shower."

After more treats and a mini-photoshoot with Cleo and her balloons, the party wraps up. Captioned "Cleos baby shower was beautiful," the cute clip has received over 580,000 views.

According to WebBabyShower—a virtual baby shower service—the tradition has many possible origins. What constitutes a "baby shower" has changed over time, from ancient birth and pregnancy rituals, to the modern version stemming from the 1940s or '50s.

The Humane Society claims that 77 percent of owners celebrate their pet's birthday, so it's no surprise that they might also want to throw their pet a baby shower.

A recent study by Forbes Advisor found that Generation Z are the most likely to splurge on birthday cakes, presents, clothing and costumes, with cat owners spending an average of $653 on their pets annually.

TikTokers couldn't get enough of Cleo's baby shower, with lii99.9 calling it "the cutest thing ever."

"I love ppl who go so hard for their pets," commented Lala0626.

"These are the people that get into heaven," agreed Holly2.

"I aspire to be this extra," said Morgan.

"Me watching this 26 weeks pregnant tearing up," wrote elise.

"She has that pregnancy glow," said Cat.

"She's so beautifully round," commented Emma A.

"Why's the dog sat there like they're the other parent," asked lady f'coffee.

"Sobbing," said jpriv222.

"22 kittens & I've never ever done this," said Joanne Deegan. "I feel absolutely awful. I'm the worst cat mum."

Newsweek reached out to @hoobaloobalou for comment via Instagram.

