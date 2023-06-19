Heartwarming

Pregnant Cat's Baby Shower Dubbed 'Cutest Thing Ever'

By
Heartwarming Cats Pets Pregnancy Kittens

A pregnant cat's baby shower is making TikTokers teary-eyed, with the feline treated to everything from gifts to balloons and pet-friendly beverages.

Shared by user @hoobaloobalou, the viral clip opens with a beautifully decorated table filled with presents wrapped in pastel paper, a "welcome baby balloon" and napkins with "baby shower" written on them in gold lettering.

Her heavily pregnant cat, Cleo, comes to investigate, hopping on top of the table despite her newfound girth. After Cleo has finished sniffing the pile of gifts, @hoobaloobalou pours the mom-to-be a glass of milk while she lounges.

Left, pregnant cat. Right, baby shower cupcakes
A file photo of a pregnant cat lying on a bed and pastel cupcakes with toppers that read "baby." One pregnant cat's baby shower is making TikTokers teary-eyed. Andrey Zhuravlev/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Cleo happily laps the beverage from a champagne glass that her mom is holding up for her, before @hoobaloobalou pours a glass of dog champagne for her Border Collie Jess, who is also in attendance.

Next, Jess helps the poster to unwrap Cleo's gifts for her—a box of Whiskas kitten food and some cat treats—before they open a card reading: "On your baby shower."

After more treats and a mini-photoshoot with Cleo and her balloons, the party wraps up. Captioned "Cleos baby shower was beautiful," the cute clip has received over 580,000 views.

According to WebBabyShower—a virtual baby shower service—the tradition has many possible origins. What constitutes a "baby shower" has changed over time, from ancient birth and pregnancy rituals, to the modern version stemming from the 1940s or '50s.

@hoobaloobalou

Cleos baby shower was beautiful 🤍 - - - - #cat #pregnancy #pregnant #pregnantcat #pregnantcatsofinstagram #babyshower #kitten #kittens #kittensofinstagram #kittenlove #kittenlovers #kittengram #reels #viral #fyp #baby #babies #fypシ #babyshowerideas #kitty #love #pregnancylife #calico #cleothecalicocat #calicocat #calicocats #calicokitten #vlog #catsofinstagram

♬ Golden Hour: Piano Version (Cover) - Andy Morris

The Humane Society claims that 77 percent of owners celebrate their pet's birthday, so it's no surprise that they might also want to throw their pet a baby shower.

A recent study by Forbes Advisor found that Generation Z are the most likely to splurge on birthday cakes, presents, clothing and costumes, with cat owners spending an average of $653 on their pets annually.

TikTokers couldn't get enough of Cleo's baby shower, with lii99.9 calling it "the cutest thing ever."

"I love ppl who go so hard for their pets," commented Lala0626.

"These are the people that get into heaven," agreed Holly2.

"I aspire to be this extra," said Morgan.

"Me watching this 26 weeks pregnant tearing up," wrote elise.

"She has that pregnancy glow," said Cat.

"She's so beautifully round," commented Emma A.

"Why's the dog sat there like they're the other parent," asked lady f'coffee.

"Sobbing," said jpriv222.

"22 kittens & I've never ever done this," said Joanne Deegan. "I feel absolutely awful. I'm the worst cat mum."

Newsweek reached out to @hoobaloobalou for comment via Instagram.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC