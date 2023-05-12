Heartwarming

Reason Why Pregnant Cat Is Being 'So Clingy' With Owner Melts Hearts

By
Heartwarming Cats Kittens Animals Pregnancy

A video of a pregnant cat telling her owner that she is going to go into labor has delighted viewers online, with more than 3.5 million views.

In the clip posted by @reynaxxiv, Diamond, a heavily pregnant grey tabby, can be seen licking her owner's face as she lies on the floor.

On average, cats will have an average of four kittens in each litter, according to International Cat Care. However, the total can range from one to 12 kittens. "Larger litters are seen more frequently in pedigree breeds such as Oriental, Siamese, and Burmese," ICC reports.

Ginger kitten
A stock image of a ginger kitten on its back with paws in the air. A woman on TikTok has documented her experience after her cat had a premature pregnancy, giving birth to three adorable kittens. IRA_EVVA/Getty Images

"I was wondering why my cat was so clingy two nights ago," explained Reyna in a voiceover. "I was getting ready to take her to the vet tomorrow after work to check up on her pregnancy... I noticed this was a sign that she may give birth any day now, but I didn't think much of it. She ended up going into labor last night. I am a proud grandma. Now momma is resting with her three kittens."

The last scene shows Diamond relaxing with her three tiny kittens, which appear to include two grey tabbies and a black one.

"It's kitten season! glad she gave birth in a safe space. are you gonna get her fixed?," wrote one user. "My prego cat that never cuddled me tried to get all comfy on my bed and I knew. So I locked her in the room she was going to give birth and she did," posted another.

@reynaxxiv

I am so proud of her , she did great & I sat with her through the whole process 🫶🏽💕🥹❤️ #kittens #catsoftiktok #newkittens #fyp

♬ original sound - Reyna 👑
@reynaxxiv

As with the majority of cat behaviors, even their pregnancies can be unpredictable. While most cats can give birth on their own, it's important to recognize the signs of labor, and anything that could go wrong.

Experts at VCA Hospitals, one of the largest animal-hospital chains in the U.S., recommend calling a vet if 20 minutes of intense labor has not produced a kitten. It could be an indication that the cat is experiencing dystocia, a difficult birth. Other signs include:

  • Ten minutes of intense labor does not expel a kitten that can be seen at the queen's vulva.
  • Gentle pulling on a trapped fetus causes the queen pain.
  • The queen is depressed, lethargic, or has a fever (rectal temperature greater than 103 degrees Fahrenheit or 39.4 degrees Celsius).

Newsweek has reached out to @reynaxxiv via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
King Charles
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin King Charles
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 19
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 19
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC