Reason Why Pregnant Cat Is Being 'So Clingy' With Owner Melts Hearts

A video of a pregnant cat telling her owner that she is going to go into labor has delighted viewers online, with more than 3.5 million views.

In the clip posted by @reynaxxiv, Diamond, a heavily pregnant grey tabby, can be seen licking her owner's face as she lies on the floor.

On average, cats will have an average of four kittens in each litter, according to International Cat Care. However, the total can range from one to 12 kittens. "Larger litters are seen more frequently in pedigree breeds such as Oriental, Siamese, and Burmese," ICC reports.

"I was wondering why my cat was so clingy two nights ago," explained Reyna in a voiceover. "I was getting ready to take her to the vet tomorrow after work to check up on her pregnancy... I noticed this was a sign that she may give birth any day now, but I didn't think much of it. She ended up going into labor last night. I am a proud grandma. Now momma is resting with her three kittens."

The last scene shows Diamond relaxing with her three tiny kittens, which appear to include two grey tabbies and a black one.

"It's kitten season! glad she gave birth in a safe space. are you gonna get her fixed?," wrote one user. "My prego cat that never cuddled me tried to get all comfy on my bed and I knew. So I locked her in the room she was going to give birth and she did," posted another.

As with the majority of cat behaviors, even their pregnancies can be unpredictable. While most cats can give birth on their own, it's important to recognize the signs of labor, and anything that could go wrong.

Experts at VCA Hospitals, one of the largest animal-hospital chains in the U.S., recommend calling a vet if 20 minutes of intense labor has not produced a kitten. It could be an indication that the cat is experiencing dystocia, a difficult birth. Other signs include:

Ten minutes of intense labor does not expel a kitten that can be seen at the queen's vulva.

Gentle pulling on a trapped fetus causes the queen pain.

The queen is depressed, lethargic, or has a fever (rectal temperature greater than 103 degrees Fahrenheit or 39.4 degrees Celsius).

