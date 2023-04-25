Pregnant Elephant Tramples Owner to Death

A pregnant elephant has tramped its owner to death after it seemingly became agitated in severe heat.

The 60-year-old man named Chat Mokhom was tramped to death in the Buriram province of northeast Thailand, when taking his elephant, named Mae Nam-gnam, down to a stream, The Thaiger reported.

A witness to the incident, Sudjai Khawdee, 56, told The Thaiger that the elephant used her trunk to pick Mokhom up and thrown him down. Then she trampled the man, the news outlet reported.

Police officers found Mokhom lying dead near the stream, with broken legs and arms. The rest of his body was severely bruised.

An Asian elephant is seen trumpeting on the river shore at Chiang Mai in Thailand. A pregnant elephant has tramped its owner to death in Thailand after it seemingly became agitated in severe heat. Getty

The female elephant is five months pregnant.

Elephants are usually gentle creatures, but can become extremely dangerous when provoked or threatened. While it is not certain what caused Mae Nam-gnam to turn on her owner, officials and Mokhom's wife believed she was agitated because of extreme temperatures.

Thailand is currently experiencing a heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 104 degrees Fahrenheit in some places, The Guardian reported. Climate scientists have described it as the worst heatwave ever seen in April in Asia and people have been warned not to go outside because of the extreme conditions.

After the attack, Mae Nam-gnam fled the scene but officials initiated a search for her, The Thaiger reported. Finally they were able to find and tranquilize the elephant without harming her baby. This proved difficult because of her agitated state.

In Thailand, elephants can be both wild and domestic animals. It is not uncommon for people to own elephants in the country.

Around 60 percent of Thailand's elephants are captive, with around 60 percent of these captive elephants used for tourism purposes. Other elephants may be kept for festival processions, or heavy, manual labor.

According to Mokhom's wife, Mae Nam-gnam was purchased in March for 1.5 million baht ($44,000) The Thaiger reported.

It is not the first time extreme heat has been blamed for an elephant's violent behavior.

In August, an elephant ripped its owner in half after it worked in extreme heat carrying wood. The 20-year-old elephant called Pom Pam had stabbed the owner with its tusks.

Sometimes, Asian elephants are used to carry logs and wood. These animals are known as "logging elephants." The practice was banned in Thailand in 1989, but it still happens in some areas of the country.

"[It] is yet another stark reminder that Asian elephants are and always remain wild animals that can attack and kill when they are abused or overly stressed by humans. They suffer deeply, psychologically as well as physically, when broken and forced into constant severe toil in logging and related activities," Duncan McNair, the CEO of the charity Save The Asian Elephants told Newsweek at the time.

