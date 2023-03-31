Outrage Over Husband's Excuse for Ignoring Pregnant Wife's Call: 'Dramatic'

A husband who got "drunk" with his family while his pregnant wife was at the hospital because of an infection has received a storm of criticism on Reddit.

In a post shared on Reddit's Am I The A****** (AITA) subforum under the username CalligrapherWrong221, the 24-year-old wife said she is currently 20 weeks pregnant with her first child.

After experiencing pain that got "severely worse," the poster called her 24-year-old husband to tell him that she was heading to the emergency room. "I was told it was a severe uti [urinary tract infection], on the verge of becoming a kidney infection, which was causing me to have contractions along with a fever," the poster said.

The wife said she texted her husband around 20 times while she was in the hospital but didn't get a response. She called him after she was discharged and "he was absolutely s*** faced." He wasn't "drunk" when she spoke to him prior to going to the hospital, the wife said.

The poster told him that she was "angry" and did not want to speak to him that evening. He later messaged the family's group chat and allegedly said: "Ok sorry I wanted to have a drink one time with my family after my dad passed I'll never take a sip of alcohol again just for you."

When she called him on the phone, her husband's sister told her she was being "dramatic."

While it's hard to know all the factors at play in the marriage between the couple in the latest post, studies have shown that alcohol can have a negative impact on relationships.

A 2022 study published in the peer-reviewed journal Couple and Family Psychology: Research and Practice, stated: "Alcohol use can operate as a chronic relationship stressor with adverse influences on individual and relationship functioning, including negative conflict behaviors."

The study observed couples with at least one partner who engaged in "recent hazardous drinking or illicit drug use."

The study found that men with more "maladaptive cognitive emotion regulation strategies," such as blaming others, self-blame, catastrophizing and rumination, "displayed more negative relationship conflict behaviors."

A 2013 study, also published in the aforementioned journal, found that the most common "final straw" for divorce included substance abuse as well as infidelity and domestic violence.

The woman from the latest Reddit post said her husband is visiting his family in Florida, while she's visiting hers in Pennsylvania.

She said his father died seven months ago and she "never" told him that "he's not allowed to drink." According to the poster, she "even encouraged him multiple times to go out with his family" and made plans for him to visit them.

The poster said her husband sent another message to the family group chat, which read: "I'm sorry I'm not ever allowed to drink, I came home to visit my family one time and drank once.

"I'm sorry I wanted to spend time with my family once having fun. If you never want me to drink and spend time with my family, then f*** it, I'll never talk to them again. But my dad died and I see them for the first time since and you are mad that I drank with them once."

After his messages in the chat, the wife called her husband in a bid to "mediate and calm him down to stop the embarrassment he was causing me."

But his sister answered the phone instead, telling the poster that she needs to "learn to trust" and that the family told him to stay off his phone and to "relax and have fun" since it was his last night there.

The sister said the poster needs to "let past s*** go," and told the wife that she's "sensitive and dramatic" due to being pregnant. The pregnant woman said her husband then "ignored" her for the rest of the night.

'Getting Drunk Is Not an Excuse'

Jennifer Kelman is a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) and therapist for the JustAnswer online Q&A service. She told Newsweek that the pregnant woman in the latest Reddit post is "not overreacting" and nor is she "sensitive and dramatic," as her husband's sister suggested. "That comment is an inflammatory one and doesn't do anything to help repair a bad situation."

Kelman said that "drinking and getting drunk is not an excuse, especially since the poster spoke with her husband prior" to going to the hospital.

The LCSW said it "must have felt terrifying" for the woman to send text messages and not get a response. She was in the situation without the support of her husband, which "was needed as she went through it all."

'Entitled to Feel Angry'

The poster is "entitled to feel angry," Kelman said, as "she was on her own in some scary moments."

However, "the silent treatment is not a healthy way to communicate feelings," she added. While it is understandable that the wife felt angry, it's best to come together with her partner to express all that she felt.

The husband also needs to "take some responsibility for his failings and lack of availability during that time" and learn better ways to communicate.

Kelman said it is important for the pair to find a way to communicate openly and directly to get through this and any other tough moments moving forward.

'He's Divorce Material'

Several users on Reddit shared messages of support for the original poster, urging her to reexamine the couple's relationship, with some urging that she should divorce him.

In a post that got 13,800 upvotes, user peanutgalleryspeaks said: "He is treating you like s***. If my wife was in the ER, for any reason, my a** would be there. I'd have left my family and gone straight to her. Yes, from 2,000 miles away...His, and his family's response is pathetic."

User etds3 said: "He got drunk KNOWING his wife was in the hospital?!? I can't even say what I think about that without getting banned from this sub for name calling. I'll just say this: he's divorce material."

Use johnny9k said: "...OP's [original poster] husband was more interested in making himself the victim than the health of OP. I just don't see how this relationship is sustainable.

User HunterZealousideal30 said: "...I would question raising a child with a man who was drunk rather than supporting you (phone/text) while you were in the hospital. I'm not the first to yell DIVORCE, but I think you absolutely need to have a shared understanding of what it means to support you through this pregnancy and what is necessary to help raise this child."

