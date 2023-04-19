Pregnant Woman Blocking Sister Over Stating She's 'Geriatric' at 35 Backed

A 35-year-old woman has been supported online after sharing that her sister had referred to her pregnancy as "geriatric." The term relates to elderly people, especially with regard to their unique healthcare needs. The woman took to social media to express her anger at what her sister had said, and to gain opinions on her decision to ice out her sibling.

"I'm five months pregnant and told my family a few weeks ago," the woman wrote in a post on Reddit.

"My sister wasn't happy for me and told me she was concerned about my 'geriatric pregnancy.' I told her that I'm under forty and that it isn't a 'geriatric pregnancy' and that I didn't need her concern. She still wasn't happy for me, but it is what it is," she said.

The woman recalled that at an Easter gathering her sister again referred to her pregnancy as being geriatric when talking to the entire family.

A stock image of a pregnant woman standing by a window. A 35-year-old woman has been supported online after sharing that her sister had referred to her pregnancy as "geriatric." Getty Images

According to the Redditor, her sister said: "Sorry, but if you are over 35, it's geriatric."

"Other people weighed in, mostly disagreeing with her," the woman wrote.

"She pulled up an article on her phone saying 35 and over is a geriatric pregnancy. My aunt laughed and said that is idiotic. She said at this rate everyone will be either too young or too old to have children since 20s is too young and 30s is too old. My sister said that she's using the scientifically accurate term, and it isn't her fault if it upsets me," the woman added.

Angered by her sister's words, the woman told her to "f*** off with her scientifically accurate term", and argued that her sibling is purposefully trying to embarrass her and make her feel bad.

"The next couple [of] days, she sent me several links to articles about geriatric pregnancies, so I blocked her," the woman concluded.

What Is a Geriatric Pregnancy?

A geriatric pregnancy is a "rarely used term" for having a baby when you're 35 or older, according to WebMD. The medical resource site notes that problems can arise no matter how old you are when pregnant, but that some risks are slightly more likely over the age of 35.

"Rest assured, most healthy women who get pregnant after age 35 and even into their 40s have healthy babies," the resource adds.

Why Would Her Sister Purposefully Embarrass The Woman?

Author and interpersonal relationship expert Jerry Brook weighed in on why a person might want to embarrass or belittle another.

The Houston-based writer told Newsweek: "The act of embarrassing others is disrespectful. It's usually down to low self-esteem on the part of the disrespect-er. It can also be down to arrogant selfishness on the part of the disrespect-er."

"In this particular case, treating others with disrespect may be an indication of low self-esteem. Often people attempt to make others appear inadequate because of their own lack of confidence. Conversely, treating others with disrespect may be an indication of arrogance. It stems from over-confidence and believing that others are in fact inadequate. In both cases, they are meant to make the embarrassed person seem to be less than they are, which is to say, less than the one embarrassing them," he added.

By this logic, the pregnant woman's sister may have been purposefully riling up her sibling with the intent of lifting herself up.

What Do the Comments Say?

Amid the fallout of the feud, the woman shared her experience on Reddit to gain some perspectives on her decision to block her sister. Since it was shared on the social media platform on April 15 by u/NotGeriatric, the post has been commented on over 1,500 times.

The vast majority of Redditors commenting on the post have stood in support of the pregnant woman and have slammed her sister. The validity of the term 'geriatric pregnancy' was also called into question.

"It is wild to me that this is the hill your sister is willing to die on," one user wrote.

"I had just had an over-35 pregnancy recently and our gynecologist flat out said it's an outdated term that isn't used in our hospital system because it represents an outdated way of thinking about pregnancy," another Redditor commented.

