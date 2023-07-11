Internet Urges Heavily Pregnant Woman to Divorce Husband Over $35 Purchase

The internet is begging a pregnant woman to leave her "financially abusive" husband after he flipped out over a $35 buy for their new baby.

In her post to Reddit's AITAH (Am I the A****** Here) community, user u/BandicootBrave278 said she and her husband have a shared account for home purchases, but otherwise keep their accounts separate. She also pays half the mortgage and covers all the groceries, even though her husband makes $45,000 a year more than her.

"I was reluctant to merge our accounts because I feel he can be controlling and didn't want to have my purchases analyzed," she wrote.

The poster said she is 40 weeks pregnant and is about to go on maternity leave. Although the couple is financially comfortable, her income will be significantly reduced for the foreseeable future.

While setting up the baby's nursery, she used her husband's credit card to purchase a $35 laundry drying rack.

"I had a feeling this purchase would be an issue so all the other errands I did that day I used my own credit card," she said.

"I truly run myself to my financial limit to avoid his wrath/lectures."

When he found out, all hell broke loose. Furious, he demanded that she immediately return the money.

"I did return it but I told him he is controlling," she said. "We were supposed to go on a date as a final evening before baby; he cancelled that and told me its the 'last time he will be sponsoring my shopping habit.'"

Her husband then threatened to buy his own car to "to dissociate from needing anything" from the poster, before telling her that he won't financially support her during her maternity leave.

"I understand he is stressed and I think his stress comes out in the form of control," she said.

"I also feel his response was not so much about the $35 but that I bought something 'we don't need' that was not preapproved."

Usually, BandicootBrave278 would apologize to stop her husband from behaving erratically, but this time, she refused. Her mom has also been staying with the couple in the run-up to the birth, and is extremely concerned for her daughter's welfare.

"She is flabbergasted and feels like I need to GTFO and I have been making too many excuses for him as usual," she said.

According to Marni Goldman, certified life coach, abuse survivor, and author of True to Myself, financial abusers use money to control their victims.

"They will do anything they can to keep you completely dependent upon them," she told Newsweek.

This includes controlling all your financial resources, such as limiting access to money, bank accounts, credit cards, or other financial assets. They also may discourage victims from seeking employment or finding other forms of financial independence, while using emotional abuse tactics to damage their victim's self-esteem.

"There is constant criticism, belittling, and demeaning the victim," Goldman said. "They will tell you how incapable you are and discourage advancement."

If you believe you're being financially abused, Goldman advises documenting your partner's behavior as evidence, as well as reaching out to friends, family, or domestic abuse charities for support.

Reddit users were concerned for BandicootBrave278's wellbeing, with the post receiving over 8,000 upvotes and more than 3,400 comments.

"Abuse [is] often escalated in pregnancy," warned DazzleLove. "You are now in his eyes financially and physically trapped, and he is escalating his control."

5gether agreed, writing: "You are now at your most vulnerable and he is exploiting that.

"You need to [make] sure you have a good support system without him and make a plan to leave."

"Save yourself and your child future heartache and get out now," commented sundrops33.

"He already verbally and financially abused you. Next up will be abuse via your child," said SadpandaJ.

"This isn't normal. I repeat, this is not normal," wrote DidIStutter76. "When someone shows you who they are, believe them."

In an update, BandicootBrave278 said she had given birth. Her husband's behavior has stabilized for now, and he is acting like a "doting father." She thanked Redditors for calling attention to the financial abuse, but is refusing to leave him—for now.

"I am in conversations with lawyers but also focusing on improving things between us," she said.

"I don't see myself waiting around for long. This is not the model I want for my daughter."

Newsweek reached out to u/BandicootBrave278 for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Anyone seeking help should call The National Domestic Violence Hotline, a free and confidential hotline available 24/7 that can be reached on 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224. The Hotline also provides information on local resources. For more information visit https://www.thehotline.org/.

