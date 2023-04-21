Woman 'Ghosted' by Best Friend After Pregnancy Announcement Splits Views

A post about a woman who was "ghosted" by her best friend after she became pregnant has sparked debate on Mumsnet, the U.K.-based online forum.

On Mumsnet's Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU) subforum, user Kathleen995 wrote that her best friend had been experiencing infertility—the failure to get pregnant after a year or more of regular unprotected sex—for around a year.

The poster later announced her pregnancy and said their contact dwindled, despite the user reaching out every few weeks or months after "hearing nothing" from the friend.

Then the latter had "a sudden change in attitude" at Christmas, showing interest in the poster's newborn son and expressing a desire to meet him. She later announced her own pregnancy a few months later.

A stock image of two women sitting on a couch, looking away from each other with their arms crossed. A post about a woman who was "ghosted" by her best friend after she became pregnant has sparked debate on Mumsnet. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Many can probably relate to the struggle expressed by the mother in the latest post. People have "a fundamental need for positive and lasting relationships," found an August 2011 study in the peer-reviewed journal Current Directions in Psychological Science.

Around 25 percent of people have been ghosted [ending a relationship by cutting all contact] at some point in their lives, according to two studies published in 2018 in the peer-reviewed Journal of Social and Personal Relationships. These examined how "implicit theories of relationships" are associated with ghosting perceptions, intentions and behaviors.

The poster explained that the friend "doesn't acknowledge that she basically ghosted me for a year and made me feel really anxious and stressed when already dealing with severe prenatal depression (something I'd shared with her but she never asked about)."

Licensed clinical social worker Alyssa Baron is a behavioral health-care manager at WINFertility, a women's health management company based in the U.S. She told Newsweek: "It's not unusual for someone who is going through infertility to have feelings of jealousy or sadness and loss when those around them conceive."

The user in the latest Mumsnet post wrote that her best friend "explained she'd had to essentially ghost her pregnant friends."

The poster added that, when she became pregnant, "I sent her a very sensitive text acknowledging how difficult the news might be...that I was thinking of her and sending love."

When the poster was around six months pregnant, her best friend invited all her closest pals, apart from the poster, to celebrate her birthday.

The user wrote: "At this point I sent a long text to her explaining that I found this hurtful...asking her to be honest about if she needed distance or if she'd like to have a frank conversation about it.

"In her response she essentially gaslit me, saying she'd just had things on her mind and didn't think it was a big deal that I hadn't been invited, as she usually spends more time with those other friends anyway. This was pretty hurtful to hear," the poster added.

"She seems to think we can go back to how our friendship was before I became pregnant, without ever accounting for her hurtful actions. Am I being unreasonable to expect some degree of accountability from her?" the poster asked.

Relationships Are 'Complicated' and 'Never One-Sided'

Baron said: "The need to distance at times is likely not a result of the quality of the friendship, but of the vulnerable place someone going through infertility is in."

But relationships are "complicated" and "never one-sided." If someone feels betrayed or hurt by the distance from a friend, it can be helpful to talk about how to remain connected during this time, Baron said.

The licensed clinical social worker added that, if the friendship has changed in some way, "talking with one another about what repair looks and feels like is important."

Baron said: "It may take some work to mend the friendship, but if approached with empathy and compassion, it is possible and may even deepen the connection and relationship."

It Was About Her—Not About You

The latest post has divided users on Mumsnet. Some were more sympathetic towards the original poster's feelings, while others defended the best friend's behavior.

MisschiefMaker wrote that the best friend "did what she did to protect her feelings. I can see why the sudden change in attitude annoyed you...but I'd forgive and move on. Life's too short."

Tellmeimcrazy posted: "It was about her - not about you OP [original poster]... I'd just keep it light with her and leave it at that."

User mainsfed commented: "I'm afraid the feelings of the person experiencing infertility trumps all other social niceties..."

QueenSmartypants wrote: "It's not really about the fact that that ghosted you but the disrespect with which she treated you when you attempted to address it. You offered her selfless sensitivity, space and understanding and her response was to deny, criticize and treat you with hostility. That I couldn't move past..."

Newsweek was not able to verify the details of this case.

Do you have a similar dilemma? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.