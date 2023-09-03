News

Pregnant Woman Hiding at Fire Station Stabbed to Death by Ex-Con: Sheriff

By
News Alabama Pregnant Pregnant Woman Prison

A man recently released from prison stabbed his pregnant ex-girlfriend to death over fears she'd report him for domestic violence, which would violate his parole, according to the local sheriff.

The deceased victim, identified as 37-year-old Treasure Hennessy, was found outside of a domestic violence safehouse in Fort Mitchell, Alabama, where she was seeking refuge, according to the Russell County Sheriff's Office (RCSO).

The suspect accused of her murder, 39-year-old Bradley Wayne Stokes, was arrested at a hotel in Columbus, Georgia, after attempting to elude authorities, Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor announced at a press conference on Sunday. The sheriff said Stokes is facing capital murder charges for the deaths of Hennessy and her unborn child.

Investigators believe Stokes found out where Hennessy, who was 8-weeks pregnant with his child, was living on Friday afternoon and ambushed her that night, Taylor said.

Man Stabs Pregnant Woman to Death
Bradley Wayne Stokes has been charged with murder after killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, who he thought was going to file domestic violence charges which would send him back to prison, according to the local sheriff's office. Russell County Sheriff's Office

Newsweek reached out via email and Facebook on Sunday to the RCSO for comment. It was unclear at the time of publication if Stokes had retained an attorney that could speak on his behalf.

Stokes, 39, was released from federal prison on June 2 after serving 14 years of a 16-year sentence for weapons charges and manslaughter in the 2008 shooting death of his then-girlfriend Crystal Bailey, according to Taylor and local media reports. Not long after he got out of prison, he began dating Hennessy, the sheriff said, describing their relationship as "off and on." Hennessy had made "at least two" domestic violence calls against Stokes in the last two months, Taylor said during the press conference that was streamed online by WTVM.

Hennessy moved out of the residence she shared with Stokes in late August and was given permission to stay at the Fort Mitchell Fire Station on Black Bottom Road to avoid contact with him, according to the sheriff.

Dispatchers received a call around midnight on Saturday about a body found at the fire station, which also serves as a safehouse for domestic violence victims, Taylor said. The victim, identified as Hennessy, was found with multiple stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Taylor said investigators believe Stokes was concerned that Hennessy would pursue an arrest warrant regarding the domestic violence calls. The sheriff said he believes that Stokes was hiding outside of the safehouse waiting to attack his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

"I believe that the evidence in this case will show Mr. Stokes' motive for this crime was he felt like Ms. Hennessy was going to sign a warrant for domestic violence on him which would violate his probation and send him back to prison for the remainder of his sentence," Taylor said.

After the slaying, Stokes moved Hennessy's vehicle behind a nearby barn to conceal it before fleeing the scene in his car, according to the sheriff. When Stokes was taken into custody in Georgia, investigators uncovered a knife that they believe was used in the murder, the sheriff said.

Stokes will be extradited back to Russell County in the next few days where he will face capital murder charges, according to RCSO, which is investigating the case.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC