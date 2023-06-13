Pregnant Woman Repeatedly Asking Stranger for Seat Slammed: 'Need It More'

A post about a stranger who refused to allow a pregnant woman to use their chair has gone viral on the online forum Reddit, where it has received 21,700 upvotes.

In a post shared on Reddit's Am I The A****** (AITA) subforum, user Constant_Tune4461 said they were waiting to be let into a school for their nephew's graduation.

"I wanted to sit up front so I camped out a bit in front of the entrance," said the poster, who brought their own folding camping chair to sit on while waiting in line.

A pregnant woman later joined the queue and "politely" asked whether she could sit on the chair as "she was going to have trouble standing the whole time." The poster told her "no," saying "sorry I need it more (bad feet/knees)…"

A stock image of a pregnant woman. A post about a stranger who refused to allow a pregnant woman to use their chair has gone viral on Reddit. iStock / Getty Images Plus

After being asked about it two more times and declining to give up the chair, the woman's husband "directly called me an a*******," the poster said.

Was the couple overreacting or the poster being inconsiderate?

Etiquette expert Jules Hirst told Newsweek the couple's demand was "a bit extreme" and "you do not have to personally suffer pain in order to help others."

Psychiatrist Carole Lieberman told Newsweek: "Pregnant women are not entitled to take things just because they're pregnant, but it is still chivalrous and kind to try to accommodate them."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that "prolonged standing or heavy lifting can cause an increased chance of miscarriage or preterm delivery (premature birth)."

A May-June 2015 study published in the Rehabilitation Nursing Journal found that: "Prolonged standing at work has been shown to be associated with a number of potentially serious health outcomes, such as lower back and leg pain, cardiovascular problems, fatigue, discomfort, and pregnancy related health outcomes."

The user in the latest Reddit post said the pregnant woman asked about the chair again just two minutes after her first request and was met with the same response. She then "got a little mad," explaining that "she was going to be struggling the whole time" and asked her partner to ask the poster for the chair again.

The poster said: "He asked me himself (politely) and I again responded that sorry but I need it more and suggested she could wait in their car or just sit [on] the ground. At this point the husband directly called me an a****** but left me alone."

'A Bit Extreme'

Hirst, co-author of the book The Power of Civility, said: "Asking someone to give up their personal chair that they brought from home so that you can be more comfortable is a bit extreme. The pregnant woman was already pregnant when she left her home that morning and neither she nor her partner planned accordingly."

She noted: "Etiquette would say you should try to help others as much as possible, but you do not have to personally suffer pain in order to help others."

She said the poster was "entirely in the right."

A 'Bit of Context' Would Have Helped

Lieberman, a psychiatrist based in Beverly Hills, California, said that while the poster was not being unreasonable, "a better explanation [of the poster's health issue] and [an] offer of help would have gone a long way."

The psychiatrist said that a better response would have been: "I have medical issues that make it very difficult for me to stand. This is why I came early and brought a chair. I'm sorry that I can't give up my chair to you, but I can suggest where you can buy such a chair or I can hold your place in line, if you and your partner would like to sit somewhere else for a little while."

'Entitled'

Several Redditors sided with the original poster.

In a post that got 36,600 upvotes, Realistic_Head4279 wrote: "You refused to give up the chair you brought because you needed it due to your own health conditions. I do feel for the woman, but she and her partner should have brought their own chairs and not assumed they were entitled to yours."

UweeDewee said: "If you're pregnant and going to wait for over half hour, come prepared and don't expect strangers with possible problems of their own to give up their seat," in a comment that got 12,000 upvotes.

User WVwoodsman wrote: "Health condition or not, it's his chair that he brought with him. The entitlement some people have is just amazing to me."

PedanticAdvocate said: "When you bring a chair from home it's yours no matter what. It isn't public transport where the bus/train company can decide pregnant women have priority seating. It's literally OP's [original poster's] seat. If the pregnant woman needs a chair so badly, bring one."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via the Reddit messaging system.

Do you have a similar story to share? Let us know at life@newsweek.com and your story could be featured in Newsweek.