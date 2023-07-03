Video of Pregnant Woman Shooting Robbery Suspect Viewed 200k Times

A pregnant woman has shot a suspected robber at a gas station in Houston, Texas, with CCTV footage of the incident going viral on social media.

The clip was taken on June 27 at a gas station at 8605 Fulton Street according to the Houston Police Department.

The footage has since been posted on the Twitter page Breaking911 on Sunday and been viewed more than 230,000 times.

An image of the gas station where a would-be robber was shot by a pregnant woman, provided by the Houston Police Department.

In the clip, the pregnant woman is seen stood outside the gas station talking with a man.

A man, seemingly unknown to the pair, leaned out of his car and began speaking to the two of them before exiting the vehicle and approaching.

The man from the vehicle appeared to brandish a gun and assault the man before the pregnant lady pulled out her own firearm.

She shot the would-be robber as he attempted to flee and hide behind a car parked alongside them. The man who was assaulted also pulled out a gun of his own.

The suspect fell but continued to reach for his gun before he threw it away while face-down on the pavement.

The man that was assaulted then collected the gun and walked out of frame while the pregnant woman continued to hold her gun pointed at the suspect.

On the day of the incident, the Houston Police confirmed that the adult male suspect was transported to a medical facility and expected to survive his injuries. It also confirmed that he was shot while attempting to commit a robbery.

The suspect was later identified as Mario Ipina Duque, 39. He faces charges for attempted robbery, according to a press release by the Houston Police Department.

Duque was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon in the 230 State District Court.

"HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting at a gas station at the above address and found a male and a female holding a suspect at gunpoint. The suspect, later identified as Duque, had sustained several gunshot wounds," a press release stated.

"Officers immediately provided medical assistance to Duque. Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported Duque to the hospital. Both the male and female were detained at the scene and weapons were recovered.

"Further investigation determined Duque displayed a weapon and threatened to kill the male. Duque then struck the male with the pistol. The female and the male both produced weapons and, in self-defense, shot Duque. They then held Duque at gunpoint and called 9-1-1."

Newsweek has contacted the Houston Police Department via email for comment.