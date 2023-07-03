News

Video of Pregnant Woman Shooting Robbery Suspect Viewed 200k Times

By
News Shooting Pregnancy Houston Texas

A pregnant woman has shot a suspected robber at a gas station in Houston, Texas, with CCTV footage of the incident going viral on social media.

The clip was taken on June 27 at a gas station at 8605 Fulton Street according to the Houston Police Department.

The footage has since been posted on the Twitter page Breaking911 on Sunday and been viewed more than 230,000 times.

Pregnant shooter
An image of the gas station where a would-be robber was shot by a pregnant woman, provided by the Houston Police Department. A stock image of a gun and some bullets. Houston Police Department/ Getty

In the clip, the pregnant woman is seen stood outside the gas station talking with a man.

A man, seemingly unknown to the pair, leaned out of his car and began speaking to the two of them before exiting the vehicle and approaching.

The man from the vehicle appeared to brandish a gun and assault the man before the pregnant lady pulled out her own firearm.

She shot the would-be robber as he attempted to flee and hide behind a car parked alongside them. The man who was assaulted also pulled out a gun of his own.

The suspect fell but continued to reach for his gun before he threw it away while face-down on the pavement.

The man that was assaulted then collected the gun and walked out of frame while the pregnant woman continued to hold her gun pointed at the suspect.

On the day of the incident, the Houston Police confirmed that the adult male suspect was transported to a medical facility and expected to survive his injuries. It also confirmed that he was shot while attempting to commit a robbery.

The suspect was later identified as Mario Ipina Duque, 39. He faces charges for attempted robbery, according to a press release by the Houston Police Department.

Duque was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon in the 230 State District Court.

"HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting at a gas station at the above address and found a male and a female holding a suspect at gunpoint. The suspect, later identified as Duque, had sustained several gunshot wounds," a press release stated.

"Officers immediately provided medical assistance to Duque. Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported Duque to the hospital. Both the male and female were detained at the scene and weapons were recovered.

"Further investigation determined Duque displayed a weapon and threatened to kill the male. Duque then struck the male with the pistol. The female and the male both produced weapons and, in self-defense, shot Duque. They then held Duque at gunpoint and called 9-1-1."

Newsweek has contacted the Houston Police Department via email for comment.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC