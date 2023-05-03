Shock Over Why Pregnant Woman Wishes Stepdaughter 'Never Existed'

A woman on Mumsnet has made a shocking discovery about her husband, 34 weeks into her pregnancy.

The woman who goes by the moniker Shauna27 explained that her journey to pregnancy has been a difficult one. She wrote there have been "multiple miscarriages and rounds of IVF...but my whole world came crashing down yesterday when he received a call from a relative of his to say that a woman had contacted them claiming he was their father."

In 2021, there were 1,464,455 live births to unmarried women in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This made up two-thirds (40 percent) of all U.S. newborns that year.

Shauna27 explained she has been with her husband for six years, and there is a 10-year age gap between them. The potential daughter from a former relationship is 20 years old.

Describing herself as "very fragile emotionally", the poster wrote that she would never deny her husband the right to connect with his daughter, if she proved to be so. However, she "would prefer that this girl never existed because of the pain it creates for me."

Chloe Carmichael, Ph.D, is a clinical psychologist and the author of Nervous Energy: Harness the Power of Your Anxiety. She told Newsweek about the difficult situation.

"Both the original poster and her husband's shock is certainly understandable," Carmichael said, "and the timing almost couldn't be worse. Emotions naturally run high during pregnancy, and starting a new family is often sensitive.

"While it seems the husband's intention is to be supportive by deferring to his wife on how to handle this, it may be helpful for him to recognize that his wife doesn't appear to want the stress of ownership of his decision," Carmichael added. "There is no rulebook on how to proceed, but if he does decide to pursue further connection, a good first step would be a paternity test to remove as much doubt and uncertainty from the situation as possible."

Users on Mumsnet were split over the poster's reaction, with one writing: "Massive over reaction from you and awful of you to wish she doesn't exist." Another posted: "You are not over reacting and I think it is a natural response to feel how you are, especially being 34 weeks pregnant. Take care of yourself and baby."

Newsweek could not verify the details of the case.

