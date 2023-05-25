Pregnant Woman Tricking Mother-in-Law at Gender Reveal Party Applauded

A pregnant woman who tricked her "pushy" mother-in-law at her gender reveal party, embarrassing her in front of family and friends, is being cheered online.

In a post to Reddit's Am I the A******? (AITA) forum, user u/Fit_Tough1697 explained that she didn't want a gender reveal party, but that her husband's family insisted.

At the time, Fit_Tough1697 had no idea about her baby's gender. However, her mother-in-law refused to believe this, harassing the poster for an answer.

A composite image of an angry older woman and a gender reveal cake. The mother-in-law was embarrassed to be caught out. Povozniuk/Wirestock/iStock/Getty Images Plus

"She wore me down after a month," she wrote. "She begged me and promised that she wouldn't tell anyone."

To stop the messages, Fit_Tough1697 told the mother-in-law she was expecting a girl.

"I figured it was a 50/50 chance and it would get her off my back," she said.

However, her mother-in-law lied about keeping the gender a secret and told the rest of the family that the baby was female.

At the gathering, Fit_Tough1697 and her husband cut the cake, with the color inside revealing their baby's sex—blue for a boy and pink for a girl.

To the mother-in-law's horror, the cake was blue. She confronted the poster, causing a scene.

"She came over and hissed at me that I made her look stupid. I reminded her that she had PROMISED not to tell anyone," Fit_Tough1697 wrote.

"She said she had never promised so I showed her our text conversation."

A file photo of a table made from the letters of "BABY GIRL." The poster was unaware of her baby's gender before the party. Wirestock/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Some of the guests overheard the exchange, making the situation even more awkward.

"They heard her admit that she lied and had never intended to keep that promise," she continued.

"She said that it was a d*** move and that I only did it to embarrass her. I again reminded her that I had told her on multiple occasions that I did not know the gender."

Her husband wants Fit_Tough1697 to apologize to his mother to "keep the peace," but the poster is standing firm for now.

Reddit users backed the mom-to-be, with the post receiving over 17,000 upvotes.

According to psychotherapist and social worker Amy Morin, some mothers have difficulty letting their child go—even when that child is an adult with a family of their own.

Unsurprisingly, this can cause relationship issues, especially if your partner refuses to stand up for you or enables their mother's behavior.

A file photo of a woman arguing with her husband and mother-in-law. The poster's husband wants her to apologize to "keep the peace." Motortion/iStock/Getty Images Plus

"[The mother-in-law] may believe they really know best and they might set out to prove that you aren't competent," she told Newsweek.

"They may also be looking to establish the family hierarchy to prove that they're in charge—even if they aren't anymore."

Morin recommends setting boundaries and holding firm, although it's not always easy.

"It's also important for you to address the issue head-on if it happens in front of you," she said.

"Make it clear that you are aware the boundary violation happened and you aren't going to just look the other way."

Redditors applauded the poster, with tanglewoodstreet writing: "High-five for that quick thinking."

"Her face must have been a picture!" said Whatever-and-breathe.

"A true lesson for your MIL to keep her mouth shut," wrote kokonikoreteureshii.

"'I'm sorry you embarrassed yourself by lying' is about the only apology I'd be willing to give," commented cryinoverwangxian.

"I'm sick of people being told they should apologise when they did nothing wrong in order to keep the peace," commented YouSayWotNow.

"Being forced to appease bullies/people who break boundaries is harmful."

"Op has a husband problem, not a MIL problem," agreed waitingfordeathhbu.

"He should've been handling this and enforcing boundaries with his pushy, entitled mother this entire time she's been harassing her. Red red red flags."

Newsweek reached out to u/Fit_Tough1697 for comment. We couldn't verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.