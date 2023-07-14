Unusual

Prepare to Be Jealous of Kittens Living Their Best Life on Board a Sailboat

By
Unusual Viral Trends Online Internet

Despite their reputation for not being particular fans of water, two cats have truly found their sea legs as they enjoy their home on board a boat in Panama.

Allen Badner and his partner Leiby have been living on sailboat Honalee since 1989, and have always enjoyed having feline companions on board.

"We have had cats aboard since we started. Junior [and] his sister Mila joined us in February 2022 as 4 week old kittens," Badner told Newsweek.

Junior and Mila are now seasoned sea cats. Now just over a year old, they love swimming and exploring the deck in their tropical surroundings. But how do you acclimatize cats—who famously avoid water—to living on a boat? Badner said it was simpler than you might think.

Boat life cats
Junior and his sister Mila have been living on the boat in Panama since they were just 4 weeks old, and have quickly settled into sea living. Allen Badner

"As they came to us so young they didn't know any difference," he explained. "We kept them inside the cabin until they were able to find their way out to the deck. They spent a lot of time looking into the water from the deck and the port holes and in the evening there are fish splashing and they watch. They hunt moths, dragonflies—anything that lands on the boat."

Last year, Chelsea and Nick Hill from Idaho shared how they live in a van with their three cats, proving that feline life on the road is possible.

Junior and Mila were taught to get used to swimming very early on, something Badner said was very important.

"They had their swimming lesson when they were about 3 months old and we have lines going overboard so they can climb up if they fall in," he said. "We gave them several practice sessions climbing from the water. Both have fallen in at least twice and climbed out."

Junior and Mila
Junior and Mila checking out a freshly caught fish (left). Junior enjoys the sunset on board his boat home. Allen Badner

Now comfortable with a little dip in the water, both cats are barely bothered when they go in. "They play crazy chasing each other," said Badner. "Neither made a sound when they went over board—just showed up wet."

At just 7 months old, the cats were keen to make friends at the marina, heading straight into the water to say hello to new neighbors. "They jumped on and off the boat to the dock visiting other boats and people," recalled Badner.

If you're thinking of introducing your feline friends to the water, Badner had some advice too.

"The key is to get them as young kittens so that they have no fear and they trust you completely," he said. "Many other people also have cats and they all get used to living aboard but not so happy about getting wet. They swim by instinct and will save themselves if shown how as we have."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC