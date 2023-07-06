Prigozhin Photos Reveal Wagner Chief's Bizarre Set of Terrible Disguises

Photos that appear to show a series of selfies taken by Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin donning multiple disguises are circulating on pro-Kremlin Telegram channels, as a raid on his mansion revealed a wardrobe full of wigs, gold bars, and weapons.

The pictures were allegedly found during searches conducted at a St. Petersburg mansion owned by Prigozhin on Wednesday. The former ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin, who led a short-lived uprising on June 24, is said to have used the disguises to work with his paramilitary outfit, the Wagner Group, outside of Russia.

Pro-Kremlin news outlet Izvestia published photos on Wednesday allegedly taken during a search of Prigozhin's home, revealing bundles of cash, an extensive wig collection, a huge sledgehammer with the inscription "in case of important negotiations", several passports with different names, a jacket with state medals, and a framed photo of severed heads.

Selfies reportedly taken by Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin donning multiple disguises. The photos were allegedly found during searches conducted at a St. Petersburg mansion owned by Prigozhin on Wednesday. Telegram

The raid came days after Prigozhin was supposedly exiled to Belarus as part of a deal brokered by the country's leader, Alexander Lukashenko, to avert his rebellion and march on Moscow on June 24.

The Wagner financier hasn't been officially sighted since he departed by car from Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia, and Lukashenko said on June 27 that Prigozhin had arrived in his country. However, the Belarusian leader announced Thursday that "he's in St Petersburg. He is not on the territory of Belarus."

Several more photos from the search of Prigozhin's home in St Petersburg.



A uniform with his awards, wig collection, a sledgehammer (with the writing "in case of important negotiations") and a photo with cut off heads.



As it turns out, the title of Hero of Russia was awarded to… pic.twitter.com/YJDoQJktlX — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) July 6, 2023

Multiple Russian Telegram channels, including independent journalist-run ASTRA, published images of Prigozhin wearing a set of disguises, switching up his appearance with wigs, fake beards, glasses, and hats.

"Pro-Kremlin channels have posted photos of Prigozhin in various guises," the ASTRA Telegram channel wrote. "It is assumed that he used the images to operate [private military companies] outside of Russia."

Russian news site URA reported that the disguises include Prigozhin as a Ministry of Defense Officer in Sudan; an assistant diplomat from Abu Dhabi; a first lieutenant from Benghazi; a colonel from Tripoli; a merchant from Syria; and a field commander [named] Mohammed.

Newsweek has been unable to confirm the authenticity of the images. It is unclear when or where they were taken.

Telegram channel VChK-OGPU, which says it reports about "the secrets of officials, oligarchs and gangsters" in Russia, said on Thursday that Prigozhin plans in the near future to announce that security forces stole valuable items and money during the searches of his personal property. It said there were hidden surveillance cameras in his residence.

Newsweek has been unable to independently verify VChK-OGPU's claims and has contacted Russia's Foreign Ministry by email for comment.

