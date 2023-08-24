First Suspect in Prigozhin Jet Crash Case Emerges: Reports

The first suspect in the aircraft crash reported to have killed Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is his pilot, Russian Telegram channels reported on Thursday.

Artem Stepanov, a private jet pilot who was formerly hit by United States sanctions for his connection with Prigozhin, is being questioned for his involvement in the plane crash, according to Telegram news channels Sirena and SHOT, and the Baza channel, which is linked to Russia's security services.

A private jet belonging to Prigozhin, which had been traveling from Moscow to St. Petersburg, crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver region on Wednesday evening, exactly two months after he led a failed uprising against the Kremlin's top brass, calling out the military leadership for incompetence in Putin's war in Ukraine.

A Wagner Group pays tribute to Yevgeny Prigozhin (L) and Dmitry Utkin at the makeshift memorial in front of the PMC Wagner office in Novosibirsk, on August 24, 2023. Prigozhin was on the list of passengers of a plane that crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver region. VLADIMIR NIKOLAYEV/AFP/Getty Images

All 10 people on board the plane—seven passengers and three crew members—died in the incident, Russia's emergencies ministry said. The cause of the crash wasn't immediately apparent. Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency said Prigozhin was on the list of passengers.

The Wagner-linked Telegram channel Grey Zone reported that Prigozhin was killed, but his death hasn't yet been officially confirmed.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated.