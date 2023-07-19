World

Prigozhin Says He Will Make Belarus Army Better Than Russia's

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Yevgeny Prigozhin Russia Belarus

Telegram channels associated with the Wagner Group released a video on Wednesday purportedly showing the paramilitary outfit's boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, saying he will make the Belarusian army better than Russia's.

"Welcome lads...Welcome to Belarusian soil," a man who sounded like Prigozhin said in the video, which Newsweek couldn't immediately verify. The footage, which was shot after nightfall, appeared to show a man with Prigozhin's profile.

"Now what is happening at the front [in Ukraine] is an embarrassment in which we do not need to participate," said Prigozhin, adding that as long as the Wagner Group is in Belarus, they will make the Belarusian army "the second army in the world, and if necessary, we will stand up for them."

Yevgeny Prigozhin on Telegram
Yevgeny Prigozhin on one of his many posts on Telegram, pictured in 2023. The Wagner Group leader has said he will make the Belarusian army better than Russia's. Telegram

He was alluding to recent remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said in June that the Russian army is now second strongest in Ukraine. Since 2011, the Russian army has consistently ranked second after the United States among the strongest in the world in the Global Firepower ranking of military strength.

Though specific details remain unclear, under the deal brokered by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko that ended Prigozhin's mutiny in Russia in late June, the charges against him and his Wagner Group fighters were dropped and they were to relocate to Belarus. The Wagner Group leader hasn't been seen in public since the end of his uprising.

Prigozhin also asked his fighters to pay attention to the fact that the Belarusians met them "not only as heroes, but also as brothers."

He urged his Wagner men to "prepare" to raise "their level" and "to a new path, to Africa."

"And maybe we will return to the war at the moment when we are sure that we will not be forced to embarrass ourselves and our experience," Prigozhin said.

Read more

Newsweek has contacted Russia's Foreign Ministry via email for comment.

Prigozhin said the Wagner Group "will bide our time until we can prove ourselves in full. Therefore, it was decided that we will be here, in Belarus, for some time."

The clip marks the first video "sighting" of Prigozhin since he led his fighters as part of a "March of Justice" against the Kremlin's top brass from southern Russia towards Moscow on June 24.

It isn't clear when or where the footage was filmed, however, on Wednesday, the Belarusian Hajun project, which monitors military activity, said a fifth column of the Wagner Group arrived in the village of Tsel in the Mogilev region of Belarus.

Do you have a tip on a world news story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Russia-Ukraine war? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.

Update 07/19/23, 11:00 a.m. ET: This article was updated with additional background information.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 28
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 28
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC