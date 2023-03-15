Prince Andrew's 'Outrageous' Epstein Conduct Condemned by Accuser's Lawyer

Prince Andrew's "extreme" behavior in relation to Jeffrey Epstein has been compared to the conduct of Deutsche Bank in a New York civil lawsuit.

An Epstein victim, identified only as Jane Doe, has accused Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan of supporting Epstein's sex trafficking in a civil case in New York. The banks deny the allegation.

The woman is represented by the same legal team as Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her in London, New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Andrew denies the allegations and settled out of court for an undisclosed sum.

Her attorney, Sigrid McCawley, used a court hearing to draw comparisons between Deutsche Bank's conduct and the allegations against Prince Andrew.

Quoted by the Daily Mail, she said both displayed "continuous, extreme and outrageous conduct" while Andrew's specifically was "continuous, severe conduct."

The newspaper reported that Andrew was mentioned four times during the 90-minute hearing.

His inclusion represents a reminder to both Andrew and the palace that even after settling his own lawsuit with Giuffre out of court there is no guarantee the accusations against him will stay out of the news.

That, in turn, has implications for any possible comeback. However, any return to public life in Britain remains at best a distant prospect for the Duke of York, with his personal approval rating standing at -79 in January, according to YouGov.

JPMorgan's lawyers argued the case must be dismissed because the conduct alleged "is sexual assault," not sex trafficking as alleged, though they did note that it was nonetheless abhorrent.

Deutsche Bank's lawyers argued Jane Doe had reached a settlement agreement in September with Epstein's estate which meant the case should not go ahead.

David Boies, also representing Doe, argued that at JPMorgan there were "high-level people saying 'we are supporting sex trafficking and we have to stop,'" and added: "There is no doubt there was sex trafficking here. There is no doubt they knew what they were doing at the time."

Among claims, Boies told the court Epstein used planes owned by Highbridge Capital to transport girls and that JPMorgan bought a stake in the company in 2004.

JPMorgan's attorney Felicia Ellsworth told U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff this allegation was not supported by facts.

The hearing in the Southern District of New York continues Wednesday.

Newsweek approached JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank and Buckingham Palace for comment.

